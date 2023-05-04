Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? Check out these activities around the Valley:
1. Celebrate First Friday this week with multiple activities and businesses! Downtown Milton’s will run from 6 to 8 p.m. with live music at the Tarry Shop lawn, Lincoln Park, Hermani Park and the Breaking Bread Company. The Milton Model Train Museum will also be hosting an open house at 139 S. Front St. Learn more at visitmiltonpa.org/events. STEAM Innovation Labs, 363 Market St., Sunbury, will also hold its First Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be live demonstrations, music, refreshments and a button making station for the kids. For more details, check out STEAM Innovation Labs’ Facebook Page. Artisan Alley Fine Arts Gallery, 702 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, is also celebrating First Friday with a focus on female performers and artists with the theme “Metamorphosis.” The gallery is open at 6 p.m., but performances begin at 6:30. For more information, search “Shamokin First Friday” on Facebook.
2. Want a breath of fresh air after last weekend’s rain? The Forest House Hotel, 10410 Buffalo Road, Mifflinburg, will hold its annual Kids Fishing Derby on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. The event is free and open to all children ages 12 and younger. For additional details, contact the Forest House Hotel. There will also be a Kids Fishing Derby free for kids aged 12 and younger at the Kreamer Sportsmen’s Club, 1582 Sportsman’s Drive, Kreamer. Registration is from 8 to 9 a.m. with fishing running from 9 until noon.
3. Want to challenge your family’s engineering skills? Sign up for the Junkyard Wars Family Challenge at the Central PA Maker Space Academy, 139 S. Front St., Milton, on Saturday from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Families compete to earn prizes after working with supplied materials and tools to create a kooky contraption to complete a mystery task revealed at the competition. They will have one hour to design and build the device before testing it. It is free to take part but registration is required. For more information and to register, visit https://bit.ly/Milton-Junkyard
4. Get a head start for Lewisburg’s Annual Sidewalk Chalk Festival with a workshop as part of the Lewisburg Art Council’s continued Celebration of the Arts on Saturday at Hufnagle Park Kidsburg, 520 St. Louis St., Lewisburg from 9 to 11 a.m. The event is for kids aged 12 and up and participants should bring chalk and sunscreen. Registration is limited, so be sure to sign up for the event or for its waitlist at https://lewisburgartscouncil.com/events/sidewalk-chalk-workshop-2023/
5. Learn about local history at the Mooresburg One Room Schoolhouse, 685 Liberty Valley Road, Mooresburg, from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Enjoy seeing the school set up as it was for its students and a new display in the lower level of the carriage house. Guests can also visit the WWII Watch Box, which was used in Mooresburg to watch for enemy planes. Learn more at the Montour County Historical Society’s Facebook page.
