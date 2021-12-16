Pennsylvania protected 2,569 acres on 30 farms in 18 counties from future development — including nearly 300 acres in the Valley — investing more than $7.2 million in state, county and township dollars from Pennsylvania’s Farmland Preservation Program.
Five Valley farms, one in Northumberland County and four in Union County, will receive more than $1 million between them as part of a program that has been around since 1988.
“Preserving farmland is an investment in feeding all of our families in the future,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said when making the announcement Thursday. “It is one of the most important investments we make together, at every level of government, to ensure the security of our economy, our jobs, our communities and our environment.”
In Northumberland County, $156,069 in state funding will go to help preserve the Deborah K. Yoder, Denise R. Redcay and Donna L. Kennel Farm, an 81-acre crop farm.
In Union County, $759,954 in state funding and $153,233 in county funds will help save four farms, including: The Alanson E. and Bonnie M. Johnson Farm, a 44-acre crop farm; the Phares Z. Jr. and Susan Z. Reiff Farm #1, a 77-acre crop and livestock farm; the Janet M. and Hugh Andrew Sellard Farm, an 84-acre crop farm; and the Brian R. and Barbara J. Shively Farm, a 112-acre crop farm.
According to the Department of Agriculture, the Sellard farm is an 84.32-acre crop operation in Gregg Township, known as Try-Oaks farm. It was named for three stately oak trees that grace the farmstead. The former dairy operation produced award-winning Holstein cattle that were frequently shown at local fairs and the owners want to ensure that the land will always be a working farm.
Over the past 34 years, the program has purchased permanent conservation easements on 5,979 Pennsylvania farms, covering 606,215 acres in 58 counties. By selling their land’s development value, landowners preserve their farms, protecting the land from future residential, commercial or industrial development. Pennsylvania partners with county and sometimes local governments to purchase the development value, ensuring a strong future for farming and food security.