Five Valley football players were named to the Pennsylvania Football Writers' Class 4A All-State team on Wednesday and District 4 champion and state finalist Jersey Shore had six players make the team along with the state player and coach of the year.
Shikellamy linebacker Duncan Weir, Selinsgrove's Ryan Aument and Teague Hoover and Lewisburg teammates Owen Ordonez and Jack Landis were all named to the team. Jersey Shore's Owen Anderson was the 4A Player of the Year and Bulldog coach Tom Gravish was the state's coach of the year.
Weir, a senior linebacker, made 118 tackles for the Braves. He is one of six linebackers on the team along with Aument. Weir had six tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks
Aument and Hoover were both honored on defense. Hoover was picked as a defensive back. Hoover led the Seals with 90 tackles, while Aument had 83 tackles, including 12 for loss.
Ordonez was one of six defensive linemen while Landis was listed as the all-state specialist. Ordonez led the Dragons with 83 tackles and had 7.5 sacks. Landis averaged 45.9 yards on 27 punts.
2020 Pa. Football Writers’ Class 4A All-State Team
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Braden Wheary, Jersey Shore -- 6-0, 185 senior
Jake Pugh, Thomas Jefferson -- 5-10, 165 senior
Lek Powell -- Bishop McDevitt -- 6-0, 180 senior
Cadin Olsen, Armstrong -- 6-4, 200 sophomore
Sean McTaggart, Lampeter-Strasburg -- 6-2, 205 senior
Running Back
Vernon Redd, Aliquippa -- 5-10, 165 senior
Cam Russell, Oil City -- 5-11, 190 senior
Jayden Williams, Allentown Central Catholic -- 6-0, 215 senior
Teddy Ruffner, Mars -- 5-9, 195 senior
Wide Receiver
Cayden Hess, Jersey Shore -- 6-0, 170 junior
Ian Hansen, Thomas Jefferson -- 5-8, 170 senior
Zach Hunsicker, Lehighton -- 6-1, 180 senior
Preston Zandier, Thomas Jefferson -- 6-2, 195 senior
Tight End
Beau Heyser, Lampeter-Strasburg -- 6-2, 230 junior
Offensive Line
Ryan Brubaker, Cocalico -- 6-6, 280 junior
Joe Lorson, Jersey Shore -- 6-0, 215 senior
Colin Lyons, McKeesport -- 6-3, 265 senior
Max Pacheco, Conrad Weiser -- 6-0, 270 senior
Zac Shelley, Lampeter-Strasburg -- 6-2, 270 senior
Athlete
Owen Anderson, Jersey Shore -- 5-11, 195 senior
Justin Holmes, Northwestern Lehigh -- 6-3, 205 junior
Reed Martin, Plum -- 5-9, 175 senior
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Parker Owens, Lampeter-Strasburg -- 6-4, 210 senior
Justin Fagley, Oil City -- 6-1, 220 senior
Lavon Johnson, Allentown Central Catholic -- 6-4, 320 junior
Owen Ordonez, Lewisburg -- 6-3, 220 junior
Mario Fontanazza, Oil City -- 6-1, 290 senior
Dalton Dugan, Jersey Shore -- 6-0, 180 senior
Linebacker
Hayden Packer, Jersey Shore -- 5-10, 190 sophomore
Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon -- 6-4, 215 junior
Duncan Weir, Shikellamy -- 5-11, 185 senior
Ryan Aument, Selinsgrove -- 6-0, 218 senior
Nick Del Grande, Lampeter-Strasburg -- 6-5, 250 junior
Luke Williams, ELCO -- 6-2, 205 junior
Defensive Back
Dakota Cole, Oil City -- 6-0, 175 senior
Ayden Garnes, Msgr. Bonner-Prendergast -- 6-1, 175 senior
Jesse Martin, Garden Spot -- 6-2, 195 senior
Teague Hoover, Selinsgrove -- 5-10, 165 senior
Specialist
Jack Landis, Lewisburg -- 5-9, 165 senior
Athlete
Braden Bohannon, ELCO -- 5-11, 175 senior
Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon -- 5-8, 165 junior
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Owen Anderson, Jersey Shore
COACH OF THE YEAR: Tom Gravish, Jersey Shore