Five Valley football players were named to the Pennsylvania Football Writers' Class 4A All-State team on Wednesday and District 4 champion and state finalist Jersey Shore had six players make the team along with the state player and coach of the year.

Shikellamy linebacker Duncan Weir, Selinsgrove's Ryan Aument and Teague Hoover and Lewisburg teammates Owen Ordonez and Jack Landis were all named to the team. Jersey Shore's Owen Anderson was the 4A Player of the Year and Bulldog coach Tom Gravish was the state's coach of the year.

Weir, a senior linebacker, made 118 tackles for the Braves. He is one of six linebackers on the team along with Aument. Weir had six tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks

Aument and Hoover were both honored on defense. Hoover was picked as a defensive back. Hoover led the Seals with 90 tackles, while Aument had 83 tackles, including 12 for loss.

Ordonez was one of six defensive linemen while Landis was listed as the all-state specialist. Ordonez led the Dragons with 83 tackles and had 7.5 sacks. Landis averaged 45.9 yards on 27 punts.

2020 Pa. Football Writers’ Class 4A All-State Team

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Braden Wheary, Jersey Shore -- 6-0, 185 senior

Jake Pugh, Thomas Jefferson -- 5-10, 165 senior

Lek Powell -- Bishop McDevitt -- 6-0, 180 senior

Cadin Olsen, Armstrong -- 6-4, 200 sophomore

Sean McTaggart, Lampeter-Strasburg -- 6-2, 205 senior

Running Back

Vernon Redd, Aliquippa -- 5-10, 165 senior

Cam Russell, Oil City -- 5-11, 190 senior

Jayden Williams, Allentown Central Catholic -- 6-0, 215 senior

Teddy Ruffner, Mars -- 5-9, 195 senior

Wide Receiver

Cayden Hess, Jersey Shore -- 6-0, 170 junior

Ian Hansen, Thomas Jefferson -- 5-8, 170 senior

Zach Hunsicker, Lehighton -- 6-1, 180 senior

Preston Zandier, Thomas Jefferson -- 6-2, 195 senior

Tight End

Beau Heyser, Lampeter-Strasburg -- 6-2, 230 junior

Offensive Line

Ryan Brubaker, Cocalico -- 6-6, 280 junior

Joe Lorson, Jersey Shore -- 6-0, 215 senior

Colin Lyons, McKeesport -- 6-3, 265 senior

Max Pacheco, Conrad Weiser -- 6-0, 270 senior

Zac Shelley, Lampeter-Strasburg -- 6-2, 270 senior

Athlete

Owen Anderson, Jersey Shore -- 5-11, 195 senior

Justin Holmes, Northwestern Lehigh -- 6-3, 205 junior

Reed Martin, Plum -- 5-9, 175 senior

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Parker Owens, Lampeter-Strasburg -- 6-4, 210 senior

Justin Fagley, Oil City -- 6-1, 220 senior

Lavon Johnson, Allentown Central Catholic -- 6-4, 320 junior

Owen Ordonez, Lewisburg -- 6-3, 220 junior

Mario Fontanazza, Oil City -- 6-1, 290 senior

Dalton Dugan, Jersey Shore -- 6-0, 180 senior

Linebacker

Hayden Packer, Jersey Shore -- 5-10, 190 sophomore

Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon -- 6-4, 215 junior

Duncan Weir, Shikellamy -- 5-11, 185 senior

Ryan Aument, Selinsgrove -- 6-0, 218 senior

Nick Del Grande, Lampeter-Strasburg -- 6-5, 250 junior

Luke Williams, ELCO -- 6-2, 205 junior

Defensive Back

Dakota Cole, Oil City -- 6-0, 175 senior

Ayden Garnes, Msgr. Bonner-Prendergast -- 6-1, 175 senior

Jesse Martin, Garden Spot -- 6-2, 195 senior

Teague Hoover, Selinsgrove -- 5-10, 165 senior

Specialist

Jack Landis, Lewisburg -- 5-9, 165 senior

Athlete

Braden Bohannon, ELCO -- 5-11, 175 senior

Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon -- 5-8, 165 junior

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Owen Anderson, Jersey Shore

COACH OF THE YEAR: Tom Gravish, Jersey Shore

