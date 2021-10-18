SUNBURY — Four newcomers and one incumbent will compete for two seats on Sunbury City Council, which will see at least one new member, on Nov. 2.
Republican incumbent Ric Reichner and fellow Republican John Barnhart will face off against Democrats Victoria Rosancrans and Andres Manresa, as well as Libertarian Drew Bingaman.
Reichner, who has been on city council for the past eight years, said he wants four more years to see projects he started get finished.
“We have so many good things going on in the city right now that I want to be part of them getting completed,” he said. “We are working on developing the former Celotex site and going through an entire code department change and I just want to continue the work we have been doing for the city. I would like to see these things through.”
Reichner said he also wants to see the downtown change. “I want to be part of a solution to bring more businesses in to the downtown and city itself,” he said. “I want to help revamp and add to all the good things that are coming to the city and have been here for a long time.”
Political newcomer John Barnhart said he also wants to sit on the board in order to help the city grow.
“I want to be part of the great things the city is doing,” he said. “We need to get our downtown revitalized and we need to get out there and attract new businesses.”
Barnhart said that as a lifelong resident of the city, he wants to serve the people and give back.
“I want to be part of change,” he said. “I want to serve our residents and be their voice. I want to be able to take their concerns and be able to get them answers.”
Rosancrans said she wants to join council, bring transparency to the residents and help bring the downtown back.
“What I would like to see is some of the American Rescue Funds set aside for facade grants and see some of those dollars set aside for our downtown,” Rosancrans said. “We need to enhance our downtown and I want to work with the redevelopment authority and want to continue to be part of saving our historic properties as well.”
Rosancrans said she wants to help the code department and listen to the residents as well as bring economic growth to the city.
“I want to get residents’ perspective,” Rosancrans said. “I speak about economic growth a lot and we need to work with tourism and our businesses, Think Sunbury, the chambers and we need to make Sunbury a destination spot. There are so many wonderful things happening and I want to be a part of that.”
Rosancrans said she has been volunteering for more than two decades in the city.
“I am out there and talking with the citizens and listening,” Rosancrans said. “I serve on many boards. This is where I live and this election is so important because I want to help to bring change. There are great people running to serve you and I want to be elected to help move Sunbury forward.”
Manresa said he wants to serve the residents and see more diversity in the city.
“We need to be able to give more Spanish residents a voice in the city,” he said. “I want to be able to update many things in the city to make things more Spanish friendly.”
Manresa said he also wants to see more diverse businesses come to the city.
“I want to go out and attract more of these types of business,” he said.
Manresa also said he wants to be able to be a voice for all residents.
“I want to be able to listen to our residents and help them with problems or concerns,” he said. “I want to be able to serve all of our residents and give them a voice.”
Bingaman said he wants to be elected to help take the government out of people’s business.
“We should be helping our businesses, not getting involved in what they are doing,” he said.
Bingaman said he also wants to see the city become revitalized.
“I am a bottom-up guy and the community needs to come together and the council needs to get out of the way and help our businesses,” he said.
Bingman said he wants to see the city codes get revamped.
“Code needs to go online and get our citizens involved and get their voices in what our codes should be,” he said.
Bingaman said he wants to lower residents’ taxes in the city.
“We need to look for other sources of revenues in other ways instead of taxing businesses,” he said. “It will bring more growth in the town and help everyone.”
Bingaman said he wants to advocate for residents.
“I have no ties to the republican or democratic establishments in this city or state,” he said. “I am for the people and I will be here to help you out. If the government can get out of your way I want to be able to help make that happen.”