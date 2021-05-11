SUNBURY — Five candidates are seeking four open seats on the Shikellamy School District board of education.
Director Jenna Eister-Whitaker is the only incumbent looking to serve for another four years after directors Gretchen Walters, Dave Persing and Mike Erb decided to not seek re-election.
Eister-Whitaker, 42, of Sunbury, is joined by Dr. Joseph Fischer, of Northumberland, Michael Thomas, 38, of Northumberland, Michael Stender, 36, of Sunbury, and Justin Lenner, 38, of Sunbury.
Eister-Whitaker, who cross-filed, said she wants to remain on the board because she is dedicated to education.
“I want to ensure our children are getting the best education possible,” she said. "I have learned a lot over these past four years and I want to continue to be an ear for the community and I want to be able to bring those concerns back to the board to help solve problems."
Stender, who cross-filed, said he wanted to run because he is committed to education.
“This is of high importance to me in our community,’ he said. “Ensuring a high-quality educational system for our children and for future generations is something I am dedicated to.”
Stender, who cross-filed, said he wants to listen to the community.
“I want to advocate for all members of our community,’ he said. “I want to make sure we are properly funding our school district and making sure that we are not passing unbearable financial burdens to future generations. I want to work with teachers and support staff to solve problems.”
Fischer, who only filed as a Democrat, did not return a call seeking comment.
Thomas, who only filed as a Republican, said he has a background in finances and wants to help the district.
"I have two kids currently in the district and third on the way to being in the district,” he said. “Hearing from afar, it sounds like the district is facing financial issues and my background is in finances, I believe I can help."
Lenner, who also cross-filed, said he wanted to run for the board because he is invested in Shikellamy.
“I am always around the district as I have two kids currently in the district,” he said. “I am a lifer to the area and I wanted to do my part and be able to be able to put my two cents in while on the board.”