SUNBURY — Sunbury 250th Celebration organizers continue to give back to the city and have donated the remaining money the group raised for the summer celebration to children in need.
Organizers Jody Ocker and Slade Shreck presented council with a flag that was flown on the day of the 250th Celebration.
"The flag flew on July 4 over the city and Jody (Ocker) got it brought back here and had it taken down and folded and put it a flag case and in a shadow box," Shreck said.
"Also inside is the 100th year challenge coin and a 250th year challenge coin. It's very nice and we are very happy with the entire event and hope people stop by City Hall to check it out."
The 250th Celebration packed downtown Sunbury with food vendors, a 60-foot Ferris Wheel and other activities through the event.
After the two presented the flag to City Council, they asked for council's permission to donate the remaining, $850 to the Caring For Kids program so that students are able to get food when they are in need.
Ocker said she was happy to make the presentation.
"I was proud to present this," she said. 'The flag is presented to the people of Sunbury and council accepted on their behalf. I am happy with the year of 250th and thankful to the committee, volunteers and the city employees who made it all happen."
Ocker said she enjoyed working with the committee to put something together for the city to celebrate.
"This is great and what a great job you all did," Mayor Josh Brosious said to Ocker and Shreck. "Congrats on all of this."
Brosious said he was proud of what the committee was able to put together.
"The entire committee worked hard and made this so unique," he said. "I hope I am around for the next celebration."
Councilman Jim Eister agreed and said he was impressed with the entire celebration.
"It was all very nice and everyone enjoyed it," he said. "Great job."
The week began with the July 4 parade that saw dozens of floats line the streets of the city, thanks to committee chairs, Lindie Lloyd and Councilman John Barnhart.