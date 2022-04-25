PennDOT: Extra safety provided by Veterans Memorial Bridge delineators worth extra cost

Drone photo by Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Cars drive across the Veterans Memorial Bridge in this file photo.

Maintenance crews are replacing flags on two bridges leading into Sunbury this morning and drivers should expect some delays.

According to PennDOT, the flag replacement operation is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A PennDOT maintenance crew will replace flags on the Veterans Memorial Bridge and the Edison Bridge.

Both northbound and southbound lanes will be reduced to a single lane during the project. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution.

Tags

Trending Video