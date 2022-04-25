Maintenance crews are replacing flags on two bridges leading into Sunbury this morning and drivers should expect some delays.
According to PennDOT, the flag replacement operation is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A PennDOT maintenance crew will replace flags on the Veterans Memorial Bridge and the Edison Bridge.
Both northbound and southbound lanes will be reduced to a single lane during the project. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution.