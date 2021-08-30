The remnants of Hurricane Ida are expected to hit the Valley on Wednesday, dropping as much as six inches of rain across the region on Wednesday and Thursday.
The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Flash Flood Watch for 27 counties, including all four in the Valley. The watch is in effect from 8 a.m. Wednesday through 8 a.m. Thursday.
According to the NWS, heavy rainfall associated with Ida will result in an increased risk of flooding. Widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are expected with locally higher amounts up to 6 inches possible across south-central Pennsylvania.
The watch also notes considerable river flooding is also possible. The greatest risk of minor to moderate flood stages will be along small streams and creeks.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.