With another 2-4 inches of rain possible over the next few days, the National Weather Service is set to put a flash flood watch into effect on Thursday.
The watch goes into effect at noon Thursday and is set to expire at 2 a.m. Friday. The watch is for 17 counties, including all four in the Valley.
Heavy rain is expected Thursday afternoon into Thursday night with rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches forecast with locally higher amounts possible. NWS reports flash flooding is possible especially in urban areas and along small streams and creeks.
According to AccuWeather, a cold front moving eastward through the week is expected to arrive in the Valley during the day today.
"The risk of flooding will increase through the day on Wednesday and will persist into Thursday as an area of low pressure develops," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz.
"As the front slows, heavy rain associated with it can pivot over portions of Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, western and central New York state, West Virginia, northern and western Virginia and northern Maryland," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said. Some areas could be under a zone of heavy rain for an extended period,
AccuWeather reports the torrential rain is most likely to occur into Wednesday evening across southeastern Michigan, central and eastern Indiana and northwestern Ohio. During Wednesday night and early Thursday, the same effect may occur in much of the Alleghenies, Poconos and Catskills in the central portion of the Appalachians as well as in much of the Susquehanna Valley.