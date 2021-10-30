Pennsylvania has a long history of providing a high level of services and supports to its older residents, through administrations and legislative leadership of both political parties. I worked in the Aging Network in Pennsylvania from 1973 until 2002, including having the honor of serving as Secretary of Aging under Gov. Tom Ridge and Deputy Secretary of Aging under Gov. Bob Casey.
I have remained interested in the evolution of the Aging Network in Pennsylvania and enjoy periodic discussions with friends and colleagues as well as others who have served as Secretary since 2002. I have been asked to share my concerns regarding a pending action by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) regarding one of the most important pieces in how older people and persons with disabilities access critical services in Pennsylvania.
A few years ago, the commonwealth decided to completely change how long-term services and supports will be administered, relying on multiple commercial managed care companies to organize provider networks and control delivery of services. The merits of that decision, while debatable, are not the reason for this letter. Rather, I am writing regarding another decision. This year, Pennsylvania’s Department of Human Services decided to stop supporting Area Agencies on Aging as the local access point to services, including performing individual assessments of need, and give the money to Maximus US Services, Inc., a for-profit international company.
Long-Term Services and Supports, what used to be called Long Term Care, is complicated. The need for care is often accompanied by a crisis as the person in need and the family and friends struggle to come to grips with uncertainty, the fear of an inability to have needs met, and bewilderment about who pays for what. Assessment of need is the most crucial element in the whole process of assuring that access to service starts with a clear understanding of what a person needs and how those needs can be met in the community where that persons wants to live. Assuring that the information about the needs of consumers is gathered carefully, objectively, and with an awareness of local circumstances is needed to assure that services are truly responsive to consumers and their families. Most important of all, that information needs to come from a trusted and knowledgeable resource.
In recognition of that need, the Commonwealth has been growing and improving that trusted local resource, Area Agencies on Aging, since the early 80’s. Through all of the changes in national and state policy relating to older people and the services being made available, including responding to the COVID-19 crisis, the Area Agencies on Aging have been on the ground in Pennsylvania cities, towns and in between to assure that the needs of older people in all parts of the Commonwealth are identified and responded to. And, like all forms of public service, that network of agencies requires support.
There is a lot of information that argues that Maximus is not a good choice. I will leave that for DHS to investigate. My contention is that this decision is a bad idea in the first place. Pennsylvania’s Area Agencies on Aging have built a strong foundation of expertise and a track record that shows it. This decision does two bad things. It cuts resources that help local agencies do all of the things that need to be done, and it risks doing these critical assessments badly by undercutting the expertise that has been built and performing most of these assessments remotely.
This decision should be reversed,
Richard Browdie lives in Alexandria, Virginia.