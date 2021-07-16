A flood advisory is in effect for portions of Columbia, Montour and Northumberland counties until 5 p.m.
The National Weather Service in State issued the advisory just before 3 p.m.
According to NWS in State College, radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms moving across the state near Interstate 80. Minor flooding is possible in the advisory area, where 1 to 2 inches of rain has already fallen this week.
Areas that could see flooding included Bloomsburg, Milton, Watsontown, New Columbia, Fernville, Buckhorn, Jerseytown, Rupert, Rohrsburg, Iola, Eyers Grove, Exchange, Delaware Run, Espy, Millville, West Milton, Turbotville, McEwensville, Washingtonville and Bloomsburg University.