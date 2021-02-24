LEWISBURG — Lewisburg homeowners who live in the 100-year floodplain can get discounted elevation certificates that can reduce their flood insurance costs. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) elevation certificates cost $700 for these homeowners. This is a discounted group price that SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) negotiated with Orangeville Surveying Consultants Inc. Without the discount, the rate can be as expensive as $2,000.
Residents must own and occupy their homes. Geralee Zeigler, a program analyst in SEDA-COG’s Flood Resiliency program, explained how elevation certificates can reduce flood insurance premiums.
Interested homeowners can contact Zeigler at gzeigler@seda-cog.org or 570-524-4491 ext. 7218.
— THE DAILY ITEM