LEWISBURG — The final public meeting for the Lewisburg Borough Flood Mitigation Study will be held on June 8.
Lewisburg Borough has developed a flood mitigation study to increase the resiliency of the borough during flooding events. The highlights of the study will be shared with the community at 7 p.m. June 8 at the Lewisburg Downtown Business Partnership Office, 328 Market St.
The meeting will cover topics that include a final summary and recommendations of the flood mitigation study. The study also included the development of a toolbox that highlights what it means to be a flood resilient community and what a resident can do before, during and after a flooding emergency.
Borough leaders want to remind the community about how everyone is impacted by flooding events and how they can help mitigate the impacts to become a more resilient Lewisburg.
