SUNBURY — The Sunbury Municipal Authority will be installing the temporary flood wall at Sunbury Monumental Works on Route 61 this afternoon.
Flood Department Manager Jeff Lewis said by 2 p.m. the road will be temporarily closed until the "threat of flooding has passed."
"This is just a precaution because of a storm cell that we are tracking to hit the area later this afternoon," he said. "We were issued a flash flood warning and we want to make sure we are prepared in case anything were to happen. We will continue to update residents."
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.