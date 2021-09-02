SUNBURY — The flood wall along Route 61 leading to Sunbury from Upper Augusta Township is down while Sunbury officials continue to monitor the Susquehanna River and surrounding creeks in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.
According to the National Weather Service, the river will crest at 16.3 feet, well below the flooding stage of 24 feet, Sunbury Municipal Authority Flood Control manager Jeff Lewis said.
Lewis said he is unsure when Route 61 will open. That decision, he said, is up to PennDOT officials. PennDOT officials have not said when the road will open for traffic. As of noon, 10 Valley roads were still closed.
Market Street coming into the city from Upper Augusta remained closed Thursday allowing time for the minor flooding in the area recede, Lewis said.
The Shikellamy School District, along with most other Valley districts, ran on a delayed start Thursday. Southern Columbia closed for the day. Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle said he wanted to allow time for the water to go down and give the city workers a chance to do their jobs.
"All as a precautionary measure," he said. "We want to make sure everyone is always safe."
City Administrator Derrick Backer said he was happy with all crews.
"All the training and teamwork they did together paid off and everything went smoothly," Backer. "Route 61 will soon now open and traffic should flow as normal."