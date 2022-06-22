A flood watch is in effect beginning at 2 p.m. this afternoon for 17 counties, including Snyder and Union counties.
The National Weather Service in State College reports that excessive rainfall is possible this afternoon. That may lead to a heavy runoff which could lead to flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to produce locally heavy rainfall this afternoon and evening.
NWS reports the storms may redevelop and hit the same areas increasing the flood risk. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible over a short duration.
This is a developing story. More information will be published when it becomes available.