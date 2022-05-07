A flood watch is in effect until 2 p.m. this afternoon for Snyder and Union counties.
According to the National Weather Service in State College, flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible as the soaking rain from Friday continues into today.
NWS reports on top of the 1-3 inches of rain that has already fallen in parts of the area, another half-inch to 1.5 inches of rain is possible.
Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage areas.
A flood advisory is in effect for most of central Pennsylvania. Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas is possible with small streams and creeks are elevated and may rise out of their banks, the NWS reports.
This is a developing story. Additional details will be published when they become available.