A Flood Watch will go into effect on Thursday afternoon for all four Valley counties and continue through Christmas morning.
According to the National Weather Service, beginning Thursday afternoon and running through Friday morning, a combination of heavy rain and melting snow will increase the risk of flooding.
"Significant rises are expected on small streams with mainstem Susquehanna River flooding most likely upstream of Sunbury," the NWS report notes. "Urban and poor drainage flooding is more probable due to storm drains that are clogged with piles of snow."
The watch is in effect for eight counties: Columbia, Montour, Lycoming, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union.
"The rapidly melting snow, which contains approximately 1-3 inches of water will combine with an anticipated 1-3 inches of rain and locally higher amounts from the storm from Christmas Eve to early Christmas Day," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.
According to AccuWeather, "3-6 inches of water can be released on the landscape in a matter of several hours."