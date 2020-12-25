More than a dozen Valley roads are closed this morning due to flooding or downed power or utility lines, according to PennDOT.
The Hamilton Underpass in Sunbury remains closed. In Montour County, officials expect to build the flood wall at the intersection of Routes 11 and 54 on Saturday morning. The Susquehanna River is expected to crest at 26.7 feet in Danville at 6 p.m. Saturday according to the National Weather Service.
The following Valley roads are closed as of 6 p.m. this morning according to PennDOT.
Northumberland
• Route 61 Hamilton Underpass area between Green Street in Upper Augusta Township and Highland Avenue in the City of Sunbury.
• Shakespeare Road between Route 45 Purple Heart Highway and Hobbes Road in East Chillisquaque Township
Montour
• Route 1004 Arrowhead Road between PPL Road and Route 54 (Continental Boulevard) in Anthony Township.
• Stamm Road, entire length in Derry Township.
• Route 54 between Hillside Road and Route 254 (Broadway Road/Washingtonville Road) in Derry Township.
• Steckermill Road between Mowery Road and Narehood Road in Liberty Township.
• Bush Road between Route 54 (Continental Boulevard) and Fairview Road in Derry Township.
Union
• Beaver Run Road between Route 192 (Buffalo Road) and Johnson Mill Road in Buffalo Township.
• Johnson Mill Road) between Route 192 (Buffalo Road) to the Snyder County Line.
• Eighth Street/Grand Valley Road between Route 45 (Chestnut Street) in Mifflinburg and Pleasant Grove Road in West Buffalo Township.
• Wildwood Road between Red Ridge Road and Penns Creek Road in Limestone Township.
• Creek Road between Libby Road and Shirk Road in Lewis Township.
Snyder
• Middle Creek Road between Route 35 in Penn Township and Market Street in Union Township.
• John Brady Drive between Industrial Park Road and Route 405 (Water Street) in Muncy.
PennDOT cautions motorists to never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car. Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.