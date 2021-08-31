Heavy rainfall is expected across Central Pennsylvania over the next day, which could lead to flooding and possible power outages as the remnants of Hurricane Ida roll across the state.
Local meteorologists predict that Hurricane Ida will dump 4-6 inches of rain through the day on Wednesday. The National Weather Service (NWS) in State College has maintained its Flash Flood Watch for all four counties in the Valley, and another 27 surrounding counties. The watch is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Wednesday and run through 8 a.m. Thursday.
Meteorologists, for now, think the Susquehanna River will crest below flood stage at most locations. Smaller streams and creeks could flood.
“It looks like the Susquehanna River at Sunbury is not expected to reach flood stage,” said Amanda Wagner, a meteorologist at NWS. “Small streams and creeks will exceed their banks and some roads may be flooded out a little bit.”
Wagner warns that flooding will be the biggest risk during these storms. She does not expect winds to reach higher than 25 miles per hour.
Brian Thompson, a senior meteorologist at AccuWeather, agreed flooding will be the biggest issue for the Valley.
“The heaviest rain will move in through the morning hours (Wednesday),” said Thompson. “And then we should see the rain wind down pretty quickly (Wednesday) evening.”
Thompson described the upcoming storm as a “constant downpour” and blames the tropical moisture of the storm for the extreme rain.
“It's a good idea to stay indoors, avoid low-lying areas and never drive through flooded roadways, “said Thompson. “You never know exactly how deep the water is.”
Thompson said to look forward to this weekend for better weather.
“The humidity is going to be pretty low so we'll get a nice opportunity to dry out a little bit,” said Thompson.
Getting ready
Officials from PPL Electric Utilities, a provider for roughly 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania, said they preparing for the coming storms in a press release on Tuesday.
“We're expecting heavy rain with breezy conditions to cause power outages across our entire service area,” said Jane George, regional affairs director at PPL. “We'll work as quickly and safely as possible to restore our customers that may lose power.”
George said that PPL is “ready to respond to any outages that may occur,” because of investments the company has made in the past few years. She said that since 2011, outages have decreased by 30%, thanks to those investments.
“If you do lose your power, the first thing to do is report your outage online at pplelectric.com,” George said.
PPL included a list of other recommendations for customers to get through severe storms, including:
- Have an emergency kit on hand. This should have medicines, water, flashlights, batteries, a radio, a medical kit, perishable food, a can opener, and toiletries.
- Have a plan for power outages, especially if someone in the household relies on medical equipment that requires power.
- Keep important documents in a fireproof safe that is accessible.
- Charge all devices before the expected storm and keep portable power banks in case the power is out longer than expected.
- If you have a generator, make sure it is operating correctly.