A second wave of the flu is hitting the U.S., turning this into one of the nastiest seasons for children in a decade.
At least two Valley school districts, both in Snyder County, have reported an increased number of student absences due to flu.
Midd-West High School Principal Thor Edmiston said students district-wide have gotten the flu or some other sickness in the last several weeks.
“We definitely took a hit but we’re getting back to normal,” he said.
About one-third of the student population was affected.
On one day in mid-January at the Middleburg Elementary School, there was a 14.5 percent student absence in the Midd-West kindergarten class.
As recent as last Monday, 14 percent of the fourth-grade class was out due to sickness, Edmiston said.
Selinsgrove School District Superintendent Chad Cohrs, on Friday, confirmed that the high school had experienced larger than normal incidences of flu but recently, there has been a fewer number of students with flu.
Mifflinburg School District Superintendent Daniel R. Lichtel, on Friday, added, "We have seen a fair amount of impact of the flu on our students over the past month or so, resulting in higher rates of absence. The winter months have followed a similar pattern in recent years, so I am not certain that this year is particularly unusual."
Other districts, such as Warrior Run, Line Mountain, and Danville, reported no uptick in the number of flu-related illnesses this year.
This flu season got off to its earliest start in 15 years, with surges of flu-like illnesses seen in parts of the South as early as October.
Most cases were caused by a type of flu that usually causes substantial infections only in the spring, at the tail end of the flu season. That wave peaked in late December and dropped steadily for weeks afterward.
But a second surge began in late January.
Last week saw another rise in the percentage of doctor's office visits that were due to flu-like illness, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
The viruses behind both waves can be hard on children and young adults. The CDC said the reason is that two strains of the flu that are tough on children are spreading in the same season.
This strain of the virus isn't considered as dangerous to retirement-age people — good news, since most flu deaths and hospitalizations each winter occur in the elderly.
In fact, the overall death and hospitalization rates this season are not as high "because we haven't seen the elderly as involved in this flu season," said the CDC's Lynette Brammer
The CDC estimated that 26 million Americans have gotten sick with flu this past fall and winter, with about 250,000 flu-related hospitalizations and around 14,000 deaths.
The health agency is expected to release an estimate this coming week of how effective the flu vaccine has been.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.