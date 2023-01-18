Geisinger is seeing a big increase in viral infections that started in September with kids. And while that number has leveled off, the adult population has been hit harder with the surge now, said Dr. Stanley Martin, Geisinger director of infectious diseases.
Numbers are up from previous years, Martin said, because folks were pretty much practicing mitigation during the pandemic. Now that everyone has pretty much returned to normal, Martin said viruses that were pretty much obsolete for the past two years are roaring back, like flu, rhinovirus and RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus).
There have been 172,559 positive flu cases of any type in the state since Oct. 10 as of Jan. 14, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Of those, 3,072 were in Valley counties.
Most affected seem to be elderly and the very young. The people most at risk are people 65 years and over and people five years of age and younger. The state reported 75 flu-related deaths between Oct. 10 and Jan. 14, 59 of which were individuals aged 65 and older. Also susceptible to flu are pregnant women and anyone who has problems with their immune system, such as cancer patients.
RSV, a respiratory illness that raged in Pennsylvania during the fall and early winter, raised fears that a "tripledemic" of illnesses — flu, RSV and COVID-19 — might overwhelm hospitals. But RSV, which is especially dangerous for young children, also has been declining for weeks.
"All three of these viruses have been problematic for the elderly this year," Martin said.
Flu is a "separate animal," Martin said. "It came on a little bit like a hurricane. The problem there was lack of people getting vaccinated. We have just not had much flu in the last couple of years and with that, you have a certain degree of lost immunity. We saw a big peak of flu coming on very early in the flu season. We gave up on a lot of COVID restrictions that we were using in our communities.
Those restrictions were also helping to prevent the flu, Martin explained. He said the number of flu cases in the last couple of years were reduced.
"This year, with everything kind of thrown out the window and the lack of vaccine update, we saw a big surge of flu this year. Now, the numbers are starting to come down," Martin said. "I think we are kind of past our peak with flu, but we still have over 20 patients with flu in our hospital at Geisinger."
There have been some sporadic cases of supply chain issues, where flu-fighting medicines like Tami-flu in short supply. But that too has eased up. At Danville Pharmacy, on Mill Street, pharmacist Jason Kramer said that "to the best of my knowledge, we've had no supply chain issues. We've been able to supply what patients need."