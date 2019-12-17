DANVILLE — The flu season is here — although a bit earlier than usual, said a Geisinger doctor specializing in infectious diseases.
"We usually see influenza around holiday Christmas time," said Dr. Donna M. Wolk, director, Center for Infectious Disease Diagnostics and Research, Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Influenza B, the less severe strain of flu appears to be the predominant strain caught by people so far this year.
"Influenza B activity tends to impact children more than adults, particularly older adults," said Lynnette Brammer, head of the CDC's domestic surveillance program. "And the elderly drive mortality and hospitalizations."
"If we stick with an influenza B season," she said, "I expect this would probably be a mild year for the population as a whole. But for kids, hospitalizations and even pediatric deaths would be similar to any other season. For kids, influenza B can be just as bad as influenza A."
Influenza A is usually associated with more complications, Wolk said. "Flu B is generally the lesser of the two but any influenza virus can be pretty debilitating while you're sick."
The very young and the very old are almost always more at risk, Wolk said. Other high-risk groups are people with lung disease, diabetes and pregnant women.
"People should vaccinate, if it is at all possible," she said. "The vaccine is not 100 percent effective, but then nothing is 100 percent effective."
Pennsylvania's Department of Health documented, as of Dec. 7, the following number of reported flu cases by county: Montour, 7, Northumberland, 13, Snyder, 34, and Union, fewer than 5 — that's how the department reports any number fewer than 5.
In all, the Pennsylvania DOH reports 4,424 cases statewide as of last week. Six Pennsylvania deaths are attributed to flu — five deaths of individuals 65 and over, one death to someone in the 50-64 age range.
Symptoms and prevention
Flu symptoms are fevers, body aches, malaise, "and sometimes cough and sore throats. Even sometimes diarrhea and stomach upset," Wolk said.
But having stomach aches, she cautioned, "is not necessarily the flu. They are more body aches and fever."
Flu is passed through the air. "It's airborne transmission," she said. "Sometimes the virus is passed by just coughing and talking. So walking in close proximity to someone else, breathing someone else's air are ways the flu is transmitted."
The drier your nose is the more easily you are infected with the virus, Wolk said.
"That's why it peaks in the winter, when humidity is low and people are together and inside. Close quarters and dryness will help the transmission," she said. "So wash your hands, stay hydrated, use humidifiers, make sure you are not around people who are coughing and try to stay clear if you can from crowded places.
"That's why at Christmas time, when everybody is together, all of the respiratory viruses spread easier."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.