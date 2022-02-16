LAURELTON — The West End Library is holding a raffle for a new Orvis fly-fishing rod and Apple iPad to benefit the library. The public can purchase tickets at the library, 45 Ball Park Road, Laurelton, now through April 14.
The Orvis Encounter fly-fishing rod, valued at $200, was donated by Bruce Fisher of Penn’s Creak Angler in Weikert.
The 8th generation iPad, valued at $350, features 128GB of storage, a 10.2-inch Retina display and an 8-megapixel camera.
Tickets to enter the drawing are $2 each or three for $5. One winner for each prize will be drawn on April 15. The winner does not need to be present at the drawing.
The proceeds generated from this fundraiser are used to assist with the expenses associated with the adult and children’s programs. Programming enables the community to experience and learn from knowledgeable presenters. The West End Library takes pride in the ability to bring programs of interest to the community.
To purchase tickets or for more information, visit the West End Library or call 570-922-4773.