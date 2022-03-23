SELINSGROVE — Attendees at Focus Central PA's industrial development forum Wednesday learned of multi-million dollar investments being made in the Valley.
During the daylong seminar held at Susquehanna University's Degenstein Center, the 330 attendees were able to network with other business leaders, bankers, engineers, site selectors, Realtors and developers.
"There are people at this seminar who are looking to make very large investments in our communities. This gives them an opportunity to know our region better," said Joe Kantz, a Snyder County commissioner and vice president of the Focus Central PA board which provides a central location for information on available properties, market and labor force in a seven-county area that includes Northumberland, Snyder, Union and Montour.
Local developer Robert Grayston invited a Harrisburg professional he's hired to market acres of land he owns in Snyder County to the forum.
"She's already met two people who are interested" in the property, he said. "The people here want to make Central Pennsylvania a better place and they are the right people to make it happen."
At one information session, Jennifer Wakeman, president of the Focus Central PA board and executive director of DRIVE, highlighted several companies, agencies and utilities that are investing millions of dollars in the region.
Among the companies and agencies cited were Sivana Converting LLC, an industrial hemp manufacturer which has invested $3 million and will be adding between 50 and 100 jobs in the next two years at the former Sunbury Textile Mills in Sunbury, and Button Oil and Propane which has expanded into Northumberland County with plans to invest $2.2 million on the construction of 12, 60,000-gallon tanks and a terminal.
"There's a lot to highlight," Wakeman said. "Capital is being put at risk in this region. It's a great place to come and grow."
The Valley will be seeing even more "significant" growth in the next two to five years, she said. "It feels unprecedented, for what we have in the pipeline."