The first day of the PIAA Track & Field Championships in Shippensburg kicks off this morning.
Finals in the field begin at 9 a.m. Most of today's action on the track will be preliminary heats, other than the 1,600-meter final in all four classifications beginning at 9 a.m.
Check back for updates throughout the day.
See PIAA track schedule here:
10:10 p.m.: Lewisburg sophomore Thomas Hess finished 21st in the boys 3A mile, finishing in 4:19.21.
Morning field events are beginning to head into the final rounds after first flights.
9:50: Valley runners picked up two medals in the 2A boys 1,600, with East Juniata's Logan Strawser finishing second and Danville's Rory Lieberman third.
Palisades' Thomas Smigo won in 4:13.05, just ahead Strawser in second at 4:13.95. Lieberman was third in 4:15.65.
9:40 a.m.: Lewisburg freshman Baylee Espinosa finished 28th in the 3A girls mile, finishing in 5:08.05.
9:30 a.m.: Southern Columbia junior Katie Moncavage earned a medal in the 2A girls 1,600 run with a seventh-place finish. Moncavage, the defending state champion in the 800, finished in 5:08.48. Brownsville's Jolene Quarzo won in 4:55.45.
Warrior Run freshman Claire Dufrene just missed a medal, finishing ninth in 5:12.08.