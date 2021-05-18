Election 2021

Follow these reporters on Twitter for updates on contested races in today's primary election. You can track our live blog below.

• Statewide referendums, State Supreme Court: John Finnerty (@cnhipa).

• 17th District Judge (Snyder County), Selinsgrove Borough Council: Marcia Moore (@MarciaMoore4)

• Northumberland County prothonotary, Milton School Board, Line Mountain School Board: Justin Strawser (@JustinLStrawser)

• Danville School Board, Danville Mayor: Joe Sylvester (@JoepSylvester) and Rick Dandes (@rdandes)

• Lewisburg School Board, Lewisburg Mayor: Eric Scicchitano (@ericshick11)

