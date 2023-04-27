LEWISBURG — Academy Award-winning actor and activist Jane Fonda, Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist George Will, and New York Times bestselling author Jodi Picoult headline a group of five nationally-renowned speakers Bucknell University will host during its 2023-24 Bucknell Forum speaker series.
Others who will be part of the series, which kicks off with Will in mid-September and concludes with Fonda in March, include Claremont McKenna College Professor of American Politics Jon A. Shield and New York Times bestselling author, journalist and activist George M. Johnson.
The theme for the 2023-24 Forum is "Freedom of Expression," and university president John Bravman said the speakers are experts in that field.
“There is no question that issues related to freedom of expression have increasingly drawn scrutiny on college and university campuses, and been the topic of great debate across the country,” Bucknell President John Bravman says. “In that regard, we are proud to be providing this forum to discuss one of our most cherished American freedoms with prominent individuals who have all encountered personal freedom of expression experiences.”
All Bucknell Forum events begin at 7:30 p.m. and are free and open to the public, although tickets are required for Weis Center events. Will, Shields and Fonda will all speak at the Weis Center.
Will kicks off the series on Tuesday, Sept. 19. He ill is the country’s most widely read political columnist, as well as a foremost conservative voice. His popular twice-weekly column for The Washington Post syndicate reaches 300 newspapers throughout the United States, including The Daily Item. and Europe. He is one of the most respected and sought-after political commentators on the national scene and a prolific author. In June 2019, he published "The Conservative Sensibility." His 16th book, American Happiness and Discontents: The Unruly Torrent, 2008-2020, is his ninth collection of reflections on our culture.
Shields, author or co-author of three books on the American right, visits on Tuesday, Oct. 17. Shields teaches courses on contentious issues, such as policing, free speech and the America culture wars.
Jodi Picoult starts the 2024 portion of the series on Jan. 23. She is a No. 1 New York Times bestselling author of 28 novels. Picoult is the recipient of many awards, including the New England Bookseller Award for Fiction, the Alex Awards from the Young Adult Library Services Association, a lifetime achievement award for mainstream fiction from the Romance Writers of America, the New Hampshire Literary Award for Outstanding Literary Merit, and the Sarah Josepha Hale Award.
George M. Johnson appears on Feb. 27. An award-winning Black non-binary writer, author and executive producer, Johnson is author of the New York Times bestselling Young Adult memoir All Boys Aren’t Blue, which discusses adolescence growing up as a young Black Queer boy in New Jersey through a series of powerful essays. Johnson was listed as one of The Root’s 100 Most Influential African Americans in 2020, Out’s 100 Most Influential LGBTQ People in 2021, and in 2022 was honored as part of TIME100 Next, a list of the most influential people in the world.
Fonda caps the series on Tuesday, March 19, in the Weis Center. She is the recipient of various accolades, including two Academy Awards, two British Academy Film Awards, seven Golden Globe Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, the American Film Institute Life Achievement Award, the Golden Lion Honorary Award, the Honorary Palme d'Or, and the Cecil B. DeMille Award. Fonda was a political activist in the counterculture era during the Vietnam War. She has also protested the Iraq War and violence against women and describes herself as a feminist and environmental activist.