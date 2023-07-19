LEWISBURG — Person after person approached Chef Joe Haber on Wednesday at the Lewisburg Farmers Market with apprehension about the specific foods.
So many people had the same story: they claimed to not like radishes or beats but changed their tune after Haber presented them with a sample. Haber is part of the Food Collective, a new community group from Union County Connects that will host food demonstrations at the Lewisburg Farmers Market, 499 Fairground Road, Lewisburg, over the next few months.
"When you can discover something new when you're cooking, it's such a wonderful thing," said Haber. "It gives you another tool to feed yourself. It's really exciting when you discover something you haven't tried before and all of a sudden, a whole world opens up. When you're eating every day, it can be monotonous. Looking for something new or different can really be an exciting moment."
Haber, the chef at Tomahawk Tacos in Mifflinburg, led the demonstration at the outdoor pavilion. Specializing in traditional Native American cooking using fresh local ingredients, Haber offers catering options for other cuisines with an emphasis on fresh local ingredients. He answered questions about recipe ideas, knife skills, storing fruits and veggies to extend their life, and plenty of other questions.
"A lot of food is shrouded in preconceptions, stories that we've told ourselves from past experiences," said Haber. "If you've had cauliflower one time, you didn't like it, and that becomes a blanket statement for an entire portion of your life. It takes somebody to say try it again."
The fresh produce on Wednesday consisted of white doughnut peaches, kohlrabi, watermelon radishes, regular carrots, summer squash and golden beats.
"I liked it a lot," said Tammy Watkins, of Danville. "It's nice to sample things I wouldn't normally try."
Watkins said she attends the market every week.
"It's good to see new things," she said.
Friends Jane Reynolds, of Hughsville, and Syndi Huff-Walters, of Laporte, come twice a month.
"I like the idea of being able to sample the unknown," said Reynolds.
"I ordinarily don't like beats, but they convinced me to try it so I'm glad I did," said Huff-Walters.
The friends said they purchased golden beats, watermelon radishes and white donut peaches because of the samples.
"We're increasing sales for the market because of this," said Huff-Walters.
The Food Collective is "a new community group creating opportunities for friendship, learning, and community service," according to the description on the Union County Connect's website. "We support local farms and producers, people in need, and the organizations that assist them. Our activities center around food and are based on member preferences and participation. We meet in members’ homes, local farms, at restaurants, libraries, and other locations of interest."
Membership to the Food Collective is open for adults in Union, Snyder and adjoining counties.
"The goal is to give people the opportunity to try what they have never tried, to ask questions about the food they might be afraid to try," said Farida Zaid, the coordinator of the Union County Connect's Food Collective. "We promote local growers and reasonable food."
The next demonstration is planned for 9 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 2 with Winnie Foreman
"Winnie Foreman is a life-long food lover with over 10 years of experience in the restaurant and catering industry," said Zaid. "She has a deep passion for cooking and baking. She especially loves the bounty and challenges of summer produce. Finding ways to showcase the flavors while they are at their best and preserving others to enjoy throughout the year. With the goal of blending tradition and creativity to create memorable meals for friends and family."