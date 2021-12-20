The Union-Snyder Hunger Coalition has announced a series of food distributions happening in the Valley ahead of Christmas.
Be sure to check with the Union-Snyder Community Action Agency on income eligibility.
Tuesday
The Middlecreek Area Community Center’s Fresh Food Express Food Bank is open from 1-3 p.m. at the MACC, 67 Elm St., Beaver Springs. To volunteer, contact Angela Keiser at the MACC, (570) 658-2276.
Wednesday
Hope’s Haven, Christ’s United Lutheran Church’s congregational family reaches out to the community through “Hope’s Haven Food Pantry.” It is open from 10-11 a.m. at 13765 Old Turnpike Road, Millmont. It is currently operating as a drive-thru only. Stay in your cars. Someone will be in the parking lot to help you get lined up.
The United Pentecostal Church, 2822 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg, hosts its food distribution from 4-6 p.m. They have partnered with the Central PA Food Bank to become a distribution site for Crisis Boxes. These boxes contain shelf-stable food and will be available to the public on a first-come first-serve basis. Questions can be directed to the church at info@upclewisburg.com/
Grace Works Food Pantry in Middleburg is open from 5-6 a.m. at Grace Covenant Community Church, 99 Cafe Lane, Middleburg. The pantry is open to community members residing in Snyder County.
The Harvest Time Food Pantry in Lewisburg is open from 6-6:45 p.m. at 310 Market St. in Lewisburg. Feeding People, Changing Lives is the mission of the Harvest Time Food Pantry that provides food for whoever needs it. Call the church office at 570-713-1693 and provide them with household size and ages and the organization will provide a free and healthy food package to be picked up.
Thursday
St. Paul’s UCC in Milton hosts its Fresh Express Food Distribution from 3-5 p.m. Open to all; there are no geographic or income limits and volunteers are welcome at the church by 2 p.m. to prepare food for the distribution.