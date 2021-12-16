The Union-Snyder Hunger Coalition has announced a series of food distributions happening in the Valley ahead of Christmas.
Be sure to check with the Union-Snyder Community Action Agency on income eligibility.
Today:
Union County Military Share Program hosts a food distribution from 10 a.m. to noon at the Winfield Baptist Church, 330 PA-304, Winfield. The distribution is open to active service members, veterans and their families. Proof of military service is required. Call Steve Porschet at 570-238-2416 each month to register in advance.
Five Barley Loaves hosts its monthly distribution from10 a.m. to noon. Distribution is at the White "Parish" building, corner of Specht and Zeller streets, McClure.
Loaves and Fishes' distribution for income-eligible residents in Snyder County from 12:30 to 2 p.m. The event will be hosted by St Paul's United Church of Christ, 400 N Market St, Selinsgrove.
The CAA's Express Food Pantry at the Mifflinburg YMCA — 333 E Chestnut St. is set for 1-2:30 p.m. The drive-thru express distribution is for income-eligible residents only.
The Lewisburg Food Pantry is open from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 51 S 3rd St., Lewisburg for income-eligible residents only.
The CAA'S Express Food Pantry will also be at Meadowview Apartments at Penn Commons today.
The pantry is set for 1:30-3:30 at Meadowview Apartments in Mifflinburg, and from 4-5 p.m. at Penn Commons in Lewisburg. The Mobile Pantry will be at Main Office of Penn Commons Housing Complex in Lewisburg.
Saturday:
Meals for Seals hosts its meal distribution from 10 a.m. to noon at the All Saints Episcopal Church, 129 N Market St., Selinsgrove. Distribution is in the rear parking lot of the church and is drive-thru only. Families with children in the Selinsgrove School District are eligible, and participants receive food for the entire family, which includes dry good and fresh items like produce, milk, meat, dairy.
Monday:
Grace Works Food Pantry in Middleburg is open from 10-11 a.m. at Grace Covenant Community Church, 99 Cafe Lane, Middleburg. The pantry is open to community members residing in Snyder County.
Community Harvest's Meals to Go is scheduled for 5-5:45 p.m. at St. Andrew's United Methodist Church for pick-ups only and drive-thru only.
Tuesday:
The Middlecreek Area Community Center's Fresh Food Express Food Bank is open from 1-3 p.m. at the MACC, 67 Elm St., Beaver Springs. To volunteer, contact Angela Keiser at the MACC, (570) 658-2276.
Wednesday:
Hope's Haven, Christ's United Lutheran Church's congregational family reaches out to the community through "Hope's Haven Food Pantry." It is open from 10-11 a.m. at 13765 Old Turnpike Road, Millmont. It is currently operating as a drive-thru only. Stay in your cars. Someone will be in the parking lot to help you get lined up.
The United Pentecostal Church, 2822 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg hosts its food distribution from 4-6 p.m. They have partnered with the Central PA Food Bank to become a distribution site for Crisis Boxes. These boxes contain shelf-stable food and will be available to the public on a first-come first-serve basis. Questions can be directed to the church at info@upclewisburg.com/
Grace Works Food Pantry in Middleburg is open from 5-6 a.m. at Grace Covenant Community Church, 99 Cafe Lane, Middleburg. The pantry is open to community members residing in Snyder County.
The Harvest Time Food Pantry in Lewisburg is open from 6-6:45 p.m. at 310 Market St. in Lewisburg. Feeding People, Changing Lives is the mission of the Harvest Time Food Pantry that provides food for whoever needs it. Call the church office at 570-713-1693 and provide them with household size and ages and the organization will provide a free and healthy food package to be picked up.
Thursday:
St. Paul's UCC in Milton hosts its Fresh Express Food Distribution from 3-5 p.m. Open to all; there are no geographic or income limits and volunteers are welcome at the church by 2 p.m. to prepare food for the distribution.