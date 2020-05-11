SELINSGROVE — Another food drive to benefit students in the Selinsgrove and Midd-West school districts will be held Monday.
Food will be collected from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church on Market Street in the borough. Among the needed donations are apples, oranges, granola bars, packs of crackers and pudding cups. Cans of soup in kid-friendly flavors are also needed for the Meals for Seals program.
Financial contributions to the backpack programs are also welcome with checks payable to Snyder County Coalition for Kids mailed to P.O. Box 103, Selinsgrove, Pa., 17870. Please specify if the donation is for Selinsgrove or Midd-West or should be split between the school districts.