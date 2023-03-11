Food inflation and other costs of living increases are causing people to use local food pantries to help put food on their tables.
In 2020, the Trump administration approved an emergency allotment for SNAP recipients due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the severity of the pandemic on the decline, the emergency allotment — up to $100 for some recipients — ended in February. The cuts are expected to increase the number of people using food pantries.
Sharon Remphreys, of Danville, has seen a $96 reduction in her monthly SNAP allotment.
“This is the worst ever,” she said. “Biden gave SNAP recipients an $80 raise some time ago. Never have I got a raise since he got in office. But then he turns around and takes $96 off my SNAP. Now, it’s even less than ever. I feel sorry for others.
“I have close friends that help me get by. I do what I can do. But I feel so sorry for families. I have a friend with five children and her husband has been gone. It’s so bad. People make fun of those on ‘food stamps (SNAP) and what people buy. But when you are on the program with the cost of food, it’s hard to eat healthy; you wind up living on pasta, or anything you can eat to get by.”
Remphreys used to work at a food bank as a volunteer. “I never thought I’d be on the other side of it,” she said.
According to the Food Research and Action Center (FRAC), more than 1,042,615 Pennsylvania households will be affected by SNAP cuts. Each SNAP participant will lose an average of $82 per month. The new average SNAP benefit will fall to $6 per person per day.
Christine Poorman, of Sunbury, is on the SNAP program and said, “It’s very beneficial and I’m very thankful. But more people should chip in and help with food pantries.
“Some people on SNAP, still struggle when they can’t get what they need. But I’m thankful that there are food pantries. Inflation is hard.”
The cutback on SNAP allotments concerns her as well.
“They shouldn’t do that because prices keep going up, too,” Poorman said. “I get just enough, but I also need to get a little help from food pantries from time to time too. Some people don’t get what they really need. Everybody should help one another. If people have an overabundance in their cupboards, they should help others too.”
Saundra and Terry O’Brien, of Danville, are attempting to get on the SNAP program. They both live on social security benefits and care for two grandkids, ages 3 and 11. There are five people in their house.
About the cuts in SNAP benefits, Saundra said, “that would be hard. It wouldn’t be a good thing for a lot of people. The grandkids, they eat a lot.”
The O’Briens take advantage of the area’s food bank, Saundra said.
“SNAP would help, especially in-between checks when we don’t have any money left, and don’t have any assistance to bank on, and groceries. You go to a store and two bags of stuff is $70,” she said.
The cut to the monthly is “tough, especially with the current expense of food,” said Cindy Powers, executive director, The Gate House, Danville. “We’re seeing a big bump in the food banks. The food banks in the area are seeing more people coming out.”
Shiloh Church of Riverside held a food giveaway Saturday, where an estimated 350-400 people showed up.
“We had been alerted by the Central Food Bank that there might be an increase in number of people in need,” said Linda Shoop, of Shiloh.
Quite a few people who are served by Shiloh are on SNAP, Shoop said.
“They already don’t get an awful lot and now that is really being cut down,” she said. “So I’m not quite sure yet how it will affect the community.”