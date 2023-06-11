Food service location inspections from May 1-31:
MONTOUR
Danville Middle SchOol
Date of report: May 2
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1. Accumulation of dust on hood filters above cooking line and on wall fan in dishwashing room.
Diversified Treatment Alternative Center
Date of report: May 2
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
North Central Secure Treatment Unit
Date of report: May 2
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
St. Joseph School
Date of report: May 2
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
The Messy Napkin
Date of report: May 26
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Scicchitano’s Buono Pizza
Date of report: May 25
Town: Kulpmont
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1. Sugar and salt storage containers, in the mixing room area, is not labeled with the common name of the food; 2. Toilet room does not have a self-closing door; 3. Observed air conditioner vents to be dusty and in need of cleaning; 4. Working containers in dishwash area, used for storing cleaners taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical.
Lisa’s Milltown Deli
Date of report: May 24
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1. Observed Food Employee pick a piece of paper off the floor and then handle a tomato without changing gloves; 2. Observed a bag of raw ground beef and boxes of chips stored directly on the floor in Walk-in Freezer and the back cook room, respectively, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required; 3. A container of cream base and a container labeled F O, a refrigerated, ready to eat time temperature control for safety food in the walk-in cooler, was date-marked by the facility, but was beyond the 7 day use or sell by date and requires discarding. Owner stated that they are closed Mondays and Tuesdays, and didn’t have time to remove stuff from the cooler because they were busy since they opened; 4. Observed a soda line and connector laying on the dirt floor of the basement. Owner stated that Pepsi takes care of that area.
Sports Zone
Date of report: May 24
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1. Ice Cream sandwiches made by the facility are not labeled properly with the ingredients, including the sub-ingredients.
Wagging Tail Coffee
Date of report: May 24
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1. Observed a mold-like build-up on the ice machine deflector plate.
Watson Inn
Date of report: May 24
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1. Observed wood handled utensils in the kitchen. Wood is porous, and therefore it is not readily cleanable, which could harbor contamination; 2. Observed a mold-like substance build-up on the ice machine deflector plate; 3. Observed clean dish racks stored on the floor in dishwashing area; 4. Observed some of the kitchen shelving to have an accumulation of dust and grease.
B&G Spot
Date of report: May 19
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Jay’s Tiffany Northside
Date of report: May 19
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
City Corner
Date of report: May 16
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DeSantis Distributors
Date of report: May 15
Town: Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School
Date of report: May 12
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1. Toilet Room door was propped open, and not kept closed as required.
Sunoco
Date of report: May 12
Town: Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1. Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.
Dewart Country Store
Date of report: May 11
Town: Dewart
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1. Observed potatoes and onions stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler that is used for storage, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required; 2. Observed that eggs in the facility were not properly labeled. They were missing the name & complete address and the date of lay; Observed that some of the labels for the repacked candy did not have the ingredients listed on the label; 3. Observed ice build-up on floor and on top of product that was being stored in the walk-in freezer that is in the kitchen area. This ice is from a non-potable water source, and therefore could be contaminated; 4. Observed Hood filters above the fryers and oven, with encrusted grease accumulation; 5. Overhead door located in the warehouse area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals; 6. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodents activity in kitchen area, due to droppings inside a cabinet between the cold-hold/refrigerator units and between the cupboards and the stove; 7. Working containers in kitchen area, used for storing cleaners taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical; 8. Observed chemicals for retail sale displayed on shelving above the disposable cups and plates.
Ale House Bar & Grill
Date of report: May 10
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Southern BBQ LLC
Date of report: May 10
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Tes
Violations: None
The Country Corner Cafe
Date of report: May 4
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1. Food facility has lost its certified food employee over 3 months ago and has not replaced the certified food employee as required. Owner will be scheduling class within the next few weeks.
Northumberland Area Vo-Tech
Date of report: May 4
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Scicchitano’s Catering
Date of report: May 4
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: No
Violations: 1. he Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection; 2. Facility did not have the correct detergent-sanitizer for the 2 compartment manual warewashing equipment; 3. Food facility did not submit a HACCP plan for approval by the Department as required. Firm is not to cure foods until haccp plan is approved by the department.
Shamokin Area Elementary School
Date of report: May 4
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1. Y valve with shut offs installed downstream from the Atmospheric vacuum breaker on the mop sink faucet. No shut offs allowed past an AVB without a bleeder valve.
Shamokin Area Middle/High School
Date of report: May 4
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1. Observed the walk-in ceiling dripping some water as well as some icicle forming on cooling unit in the walk-in freezer. Neither were dripping on any food products; 2. The sanitation pressure on the hot water sanitizing warewashing machine in not set at an acceptable level (15 — 25 ppi). They will use 3 bay sink to sanitize until pressure gage is fixed.
The Miss Cupcake
Date of report: May 3
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Fetter’s Meats
Date of report: May 2
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SNYDER COUNTY
Frank’s OIP
Date of report: May 26
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1. Observed boxes food product stored directly on the floor, in the walk-in cooler, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required; 2. No employee hand wash sign observed in the public restroom.
Susquehanna Valley Country Club
Date of report: May 25
Town: Hummels Wharf
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Country Creamery
Date of report: May 24
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1. Observed an accumulation of grease drips on interior surfaces (ansul pipes, hood edges) of grill exhaust ventilation hood; 2. Observed clean equipment/utensils (spatulas, whisks, spoons) stored with food contact surfaces exposed to employee hand contact (not inverted).
Amato’s Pizza
Date of report: May 17
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1. Observed food (boxes of pepperoni and cheese) stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required; 2. Observed some accumulation of grease drips on ansul pipes above fryer/grill; 3. Observed single-service, single-use articles (boxes of cups/lids, take-out containers) stored directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor.
Midway Munchies
Date of report: May 17
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Pizza Alley
Date of report: May 17
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Snowy Summers
Date of report: May 11
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Charlie’s Coffeehouse, Degenstein Campus Center
Date of report: May 10
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the kitchen area to remind food employees to wash their hands; 2. Observed flies underneath the 3-compartment sink inside the cabinet.
Panera Bread
Date of report: May 10
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Red Robin
Date of report: May 10
Town: Seinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1. Mechanical dishwasher at the bar has an automatic dispenser for the detergent and sanitizer. Observed the sanitizer not being properly dispensed into the dishwasher; 2. Observed a build-up of ice around the condensing unit in the walk-in freezer. The water is non-potable that causes this ice, therefore it could contain contamination; 3. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the women’s resroom area to remind food employees to wash their hands.
Hissho Sushi @ Giant #453
Date of report: May 8
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Longhorn Steakhouse
Date of report: May 8
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1. Drain line for soda gun clogged and right over ice bin at waitress station at bar; Drain line joint for fan 1 fan box in walk-in cooler observed leaking. No food affected. Manager will report for maintenance today; 2. Buildup of beer in bottom of glass-front keg refrigerator at bar; 3. Accumulation of black dust on ceiling lights in walk-in cooler.
Missions Pizza
Date of report: May 7
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Hilsher’s General Store
Date of report: May 1
Town: Port Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1. Bulk bags of onions not stored at least 6” off the floor in bakery; 2. Drops of water forming on drain line (where taped) of fan box in walk-in cooler at retail. Water dropping into bucket. Drain line to be repaired to stop leak; 3. Accumulation of dust on walls, ceilings and fan box in walk-in cooler at retail.
Martin’s Grocery
Date of report: May 1
Town: Port Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1. Some pre-packaged foods (candy, pasta, tapioca, etc...) still need ingredient listings on labels.
UNION COUNTY
Union County Sportsmens Club
Date of report: May 31
Town: Millmont
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1. Observed dish washer dish racks stored on the floor in front of the dish washer. Corrected on site.