Food inspections

The Daily Item will publish the results of restaurant inspections monthly.

Food service location inspections from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31, 2022

MONTOUR

QUALITY INN

Date of report: 10-11

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1. (No chlorine sanitizer hooked up under the mechanical dishwasher. Person in charge had chlorine available and will hook up to machine.) 2 (No sanitizer test strips available for mechanical dishwasher.)

SUBWAY #14851

Date of report: 10-11

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Two food prep employees observed wearing a watch and a bracelet.) 2. (No Quat test strips available)

DANVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

Date of report: 10-14

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1. (Y-valve with shutoffs and chemical station installed on mop sink faucet downstream of an atmospheric vacuum breaker. No shutoffs allowed downstream of an AVB without a bleeder valve.)

DANVILLE MIDDLE SCHOOL

Date of report: 10-14

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Flaking paint on exterior and interior hood surfaces over cooking area. Buildup of dust on hood filters in same area.) 2 (A utility sink or curbed cleaning facility with a floor drain is not provided in the food facility.)

DANVILLE PRIMARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 10-14

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Chemical station attached to the mop sink faucet downstream from the atmospheric vacuum breaker. No shutoffs allowed downstream of an AVB without a bleeder valve.)

DTA

Date of report: 10-14

Town: Washingtonville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LIBERTY-VALLEY ELEMENTARY

Date of report: 10-14

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Residue and water scale particles in bottom of ice scoop holder at ice bin.) 2 (Shutoff valve and chemical station installed on mop sink faucet downstream of an atmospheric vacuum breaker. No shutoffs allowed downstream of an AVB without a bleeder valve.) 3 (Buildup of water scale, dust and rusting areas on top of mechanical dishwasher. 4. Employee restroom does not have a self-closer installed.)

NORTHUMBERLAND

LITTLE ADDY’S CAFE

Date of report: 10-04

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FREE FALLIN GRILL

Date of report: 10-04

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

THE HOUND & MOON BAKERY

Date of report: 10-06

Town: Sunbury

Complaint: Yes

Violations: None

DANLEY’S HOTEL

Date of report: 10-06

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Eggs were stored above ready to eat foods in the refrigerator.)

KND’S PIZZA

Date of report: 10-07

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Observed the ceiling in the walk-in cooler, with an accumulation of dust.)

GIUGI’S PIZZERIA RESTAURANT

Date of report: 10-08

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

EAST SUNBURY HOSE CO. #1

Date of report: 10-08

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

AMERICUS HOSE CO.

Date of report: 10-08

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WARRIOR RUN MIDDLE SCHOOL

Date of report: 10-11

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Semi-soft mouse droppings observed on shelves, on floor and behind walk-in freezer in dry storage rooms. No food items were observed chewed into or damaged. Droppings to be cleaned up and shelves sanitized. More glue boards or traps to be placed along floor-wall juncture. Increased monitoring by maintenance suggested. Food staff will order more large containers to store any bagged food items such as sugar, flour, pancake mix, pasta, etc... Sanitarian will return for a follow-up inspection.)

WARRIOR RUN HIGH SCHOOL

Date of report: 10-11

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TURBOTVILLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 10-11

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Semi-soft mouse droppings observed on shelves and floor in dry storage room. No food items were observed chewed into or damaged. Droppings to be cleaned up and shelves sanitized. More glue boards or traps to be placed along floor-wall juncture. Increased monitoring by maintenance suggested. Food staff will make sure to store any bagged food items such as sugar, flour, pancake mix, chips, pasta, etc... in tote containers. Sanitarian will return for a follow-up inspection.)

PEACHEY’S BULK FOODS

Date of report: 10-11

Town: Turbotvill

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Ingredients missing on some packaged items — to include graham cracker crumbs, animal crackers, some pastas, gelatins, chocolate nut clusters and candy corn.)

VFW POST #1532

Date of report: 10-12

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (QAC test strips could not be located during the inspection.) 2 (3-compartment sink has a hose attachment that is hanging below the flood rim of the sink.) 3 (Buildup of dust and grease on right hood filters above deep fryers.)

LINE MOUNTAIN HIGH SCHOOL

Date of report: 10-12

Town: Herndon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (No backflow device installed on green hose at mop sink.) 2 (One food prep employee observed wearing a watch.) 3 (No hand wash reminder signs posted at hand sinks in kitchen.)

LINE MOUNTAIN ELEMENTARY

Date of report: 10-12

Town: Trevorton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Some spots of black mold-like residue forming on wall behind pre-rinse area of mechanical dishwasher.)

BOONDOCKS WOOD FIRED GRILL

Date of report: 10-12

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SUBWAY

Date of report: 10-13

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Food employee observed wearing bracelet during food prep.)

PINE LANE HERBS & FOOD

Date of report: 10-13

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MILTON JUNIOR-SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

Date of report: 10-13

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MEADOWBROOK CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

Date of report: 10-13

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

JAMES F BAUGHER ELEMENTARY

Date of report: 10-13

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TC BBQ & CATERING MFF 4

Date of report: 10-14

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PENN JERSEY FOOD MART

Date of report: 10-18

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LIL’ ORBITS DONUTS @ HAUNTED HOUSE

Date of report: 10-18

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

RISE DONUT KITCHEN

Date of report: 10-21

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SON OF A BUTCHER BBQ MFF4

Date of report: 10-24

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

NORTHUMBERLAND CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

Date of report: 10-24

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CHIEF SHIKELLAMY EL SCHOOL

Date of report: 10-24

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Employee restroom door is not self-closing.)

7-ELEVEN 40402A

Date of report: 10-27

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (4 gallons of milk observed for sale with sell by dates of 10-24.) 2 (No Food Employee Certificate posted nor available for review.) 3 (Chemical station installed downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker on the mop sink faucet. No shutoffs allowed downstream of an AVB without a bleeder valve.)

RIDGEVIEW FOODS

Date of report: 10-27

Town: Herndon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SNYDER

ARBY’S #7142

Date of report: 10-12

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Dust buildup on fan guards in walk-in cooler and on ceiling air intake grids above menu board and food prep zone.) 2 (Y-valve with shutoffs and chemical dispensing station installed downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker on the mop sink faucet. No shutoffs allowed downstream of an AVB without a bleeder valve. REPEAT VIOLATION)

CHERISHED TREASURES

Date of report: 10-17

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PIT STOP

Date of report: 10-20

Town: Richfield

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SELINSGROVE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 10-21

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Pink mold-like residue forming along lip of ice deflector plate in ice machine bin.)

SELINSGROVE AREA MIDDLE SCHOOL

Date of report: 10-21

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (One food employee observed preparing food with watch on arm.)

SELINSGROVE AREA INTERMEDIATE

Date of report: 10-21

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SELINSGROVE AREA HIGH SCHOOL

Date of report: 10-21

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Apple cider with no label observed in facility. FSD was able to provide processor’s name and address. Sanitarian not able to verify that processor was registered with the State. Product was pulled from usage and sanitarian has left phone message with processor. Cider can not be used at this time since it can not be determined if cider was properly pasteurized.)

DREAMERS ICE CREAM AND SUBS

Date of report: 10-21

Town: Port Trevorton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Bags of ice packaged at this facility are not labeled with name of facility and address.) 2 (Single use containers being reused for further food storage.)

SUBWAY #52838

Date of report: 10-24

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

STARBUCKS COFFEE #14063

Date of report: 10-24

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (No hot water at handsink at service counter. Water only getting to 65F after running for several minutes. Handsink in back reached 100F quickly.)

BELLA’S PIZZA LLC

Date of report: 10-24

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (No soap at the hand sink at prep counter.) 2 (No chlorine test strips available to verify proper sanitizer concentration in 3-compartment sink.) 3 (Meatballs, eggs and cheese held at 50-53F instead of 41F or below. In refrigerator >2 hours. All were disposed of. ~$10 worth. Lunch items in refrigerator

ALL SAINTS EPISCOPAL CHURCH

Date of report: 10-24

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

UNION

There were no reports in this time frame.

