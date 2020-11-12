NORTHUMBERLAND — The Reaching Out Food Pantry will be open on Nov. 21 for anyone in the Shikellamy School District in need of food.
The food pantry is located at Trinity United Methodist Church on the corner of 6th and King streets in Northumberland. Because of COVID-19 protocols, the event will be a drive-thru in the alley beside the church. Please enter by Sheetz Avenue and exit onto King Street Proof of residency will be required.
Volunteers are always welcome to help fill bags and load cars.
— THE DAILY ITEM