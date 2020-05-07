The Reaching Out Food Pantry will be open from 9 to 11 a.m. on May 16 for anyone in the Shikellamy School District in need of food.
The food pantry is located at the Trinity United Methodist Church on the corner of 6th and King streets in Northumberland. This will be a drive-thru event this month. Drivers should come up to the alley beside the church via Sheetz Avenue and have their trunk open before they get to the loading area. The pantry asks that drivers have enough room in their trunk for the food as each order will get a box and bags.
Boxes with dented and odd products will be in front of the church for anyone to take what they want. Again volunteers are needed to bring food out and to load the cars.
— THE DAILY ITEM