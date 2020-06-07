Food inspections

The Daily Item will publish the results of restaurant inspections monthly.

Food service location inspections from May 1 to May 31

MONTOUR COUNTY

FRIENDLY’S #4007

Date of report: 05/07/2020

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Observed kitchen stove with encrusted grease and food waste accumulation.) 2(Food employee observed in ice cream parlor area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as net or hat.) 3(Freezer found non-operational: thawing food being transferred to refrigeration units for use (no re-freezing).)

SUBWAY #16958 / FOOD SHOP #1

Date of report: 05/07/2020

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY

CIRO’S RISTORANTE ITALIANO

Date of report: 05/27/2020

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Loose block of rodent bait observed on floor behind hot water heater in chemical storage room. If used indoors, bait shall be in a covered, tamper-resistant bait station.)

DEWART COUNTRY STORE

Date of report: 05/27/2020

Town: Dewart

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CHINA COOK

Date of report: 05/20/2020

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Buildup of grease from hands in handles of refrigerators, freezers and walk-in cooler door front and back.) 2(Men’s restroom door is not self-closing.)

SHADE MOUNTAIN WINERY

Date of report: 05/19/2020

Town: Riverside

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

C P CAFE

Date of report: 05/15/2020

Town: Herndon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SCHLEGEL FARM MARKET

Date of report: 05/15/2020

Town: Dalmatia

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WHEN PIGS FLY MMF 3

Date of report: 05/15/2020

Town: Trevorton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PENN 80 MILTON TRUCK PLAZA

Date of report: 05/13/2020

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Condensation from island convenience store’s compressor observed dripping onto shelving directly beneath. REPEAT VIOLATION.)

QUICK SHOP #3

Date of report: 05/13/2020

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(No covered trash can in women’s restroom.) 2(No handwash reminder signs posted at handsink at service counter nor in either restroom.)

THE ROOST BAR

Date of report: 05/13/2020

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FRIENDLY CHOICE FOOD MART

Date of report: 05/11/2020

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FRIENDLY CHOICE FOOD MART

Date of report: 05/11/2020

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

KULPMONT SPORTSMEN ASSOC

Date of report: 05/11/2020

Town: Kulpmont

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PELICAN SNOWBALLS

Date of report: 05/11/2020

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

RITE AID #205

Date of report: 05/11/2020

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Utility sink surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.) 2 (Mops are not being hung to air dry.)

B & B BEVERAGE

Date of report: 05/07/2020

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

KNARRS BEVERAGE

Date of report: 05/07/2020

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PEACHEY’S BULK FOODS

Date of report: 05/07/2020

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Repackaged candy, noodles, etc. not labeled properly with the ingredient statement.)

ANTHRACITE PROVISIONS

Date of report: 05/05/2020

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Prepackaged peppers not labeled properly with the ingredient statement.) 2(Food employee observed in meat cutting area, wearing watch on arm.) 3(Dish sink has a hose attachment that is hanging below the flood rim of the sink and not an appropriate air gap.)

MAUER’S DAIRY & ICE CREAM SHOPPE

Date of report: 05/05/2020

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: No

Violations: 1(Prepackaged “Bittersweet” ice cream is not labeled properly with the ingredient statement.) 2(Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.) 3(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.) 4(Metal countertop beneath kitchen equipment at rear door observed with sharp/broken corner and indication of duct tape repairs.) 5(Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the rear kitchen refrigerator, is not being date marked.) 6(No handwash sink for employees located in the temporary tent area: is not convenient and easily accessible, as evidenced by the observed lack of proper handwashing by employees.)

RANSHAW MART

Date of report: 05/05/2020

Town: Ranshaw

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Two half gallon containers of “Super 2” milk observed with 30 APR Sell-By date.)

SUBWAY #38592

Date of report: 05/05/2020

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)

DOLLAR GENERAL #14923

Date of report: 05/04/2020

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

EMILY’S LUNCHBOX - MFF 4

Date of report: 05/04/2020

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

 

TURBOTVILLE GREAT VALU

Date of report: 05/04/2020

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ALE HOUSE BAR & GRILL

Date of report: 05/01/2020

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

AN-TEEK BAR & GRILL

Date of report: 05/01/2020

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Two fluorescent light bulbs in the walk-in cooler not completely shielded with tubes and end caps.) 2(Salmon not removed from vacuum packaging while thawing under refrigeration as stated on the manufacturers packaging.)

HEETER’S DRIVE IN

Date of report: 05/01/2020

Town: Riverside

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Ice cream condiments held at 44°F, in the parlor area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

M M FOOD MART

Date of report: 05/01/2020

Town: Riverside

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough 110*F or greater hot water to supply front sinks at the time of this inspection.)

SNYDER COUNTY

DYNAMIC WINGS MOBILE 1 - MFF-3 (XJK-5470)

Date of report: 05/18/2020

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DYNAMIC WINGS MOBILE 2 - MFF-3 (XCV-8298)

Date of report: 05/18/2020

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Raw chicken was held at 63°F, in the trailer’s household refrigerator, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 2(The handwash sink located in the trailer area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F.)

EL TORITO MEXICAN RESTAURANT AND CANTINA

Date of report: 05/18/2020

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Frozen steaks held at 49°F, in the food preparation unit, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

QUALITY INN SELINSGROVE

Date of report: 05/18/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SHORT STOP - QUICK SHOP #7

Date of report: 05/18/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MARTINS GROCERY

Date of report: 05/14/2020

Town: Port Trevorton

Compliant: No

Violations: 1(The handwash sink located in the deli area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F.) 2(Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough hot water to supply dish and handwash sinks at the time of this inspection.)

PIT STOP

Date of report: 05/14/2020

Town: Richfield

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CHIPOTLE

Date of report: 05/08/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

EAGLE’S WIND COFFEE HOUSE

Date of report: 05/08/2020

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

J’AMY’S FAMOUS SUMMER CHILL MFF3

Date of report: 05/08/2020

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

JACKS MOUNTAIN FREEZE

Date of report: 05/06/2020

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BURGER KING #25800

Date of report: 05/06/2020

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

COUNTRY CREAMERY

Date of report: 05/06/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food employee observed in preparation area, wearing watch on arm.) 2(Tableware for customer is not stored so that only handles are touched by consumers and employees.)

FRANK’S OIP

Date of report: 05/06/2020

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(”Brillo”/steel wool pads observed being used to clean cuttingboard surfaces.) 2(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)

HEIMBACH’S BAKE SHOPPE

Date of report: 05/06/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

RAYAUDA’S RESTAURANT

Date of report: 05/06/2020

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Per 2013 Federal Food Code, water-proof, registering/recording thermometers or paper temperature test strips MUST be used in high-temperature (booster heater) dish machines instead of depending on gauge readings (surface temperature MUST be at least 160*F).)

EL ENCANTO - MFF 4

Date of report: 05/01/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Both household refrigerators’ food held at 44-47°F, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

HEIMBACH’S COUNTRY STORE TO GO MFF3

Date of report: 05/01/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

UNION COUNTY

BISON BEVERAGE INC

Date of report: 5/28/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Water leaking from 1 corner of drain pan at the bottom of the fan unit in the walk-in cooler. Leak being caught in bucket on floor. No product was effected. No product to be stored under leak. Employee states correction within 14 days.)

SMOKIN BOB’S BBQ II — TFF 4

Date of report: 05/28/2020

Town: New Columbia

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

VENNARI’S

Date of report: 05/28/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CROCODILE CREEK CAFE

Date of report: 05/27/2020

Town: Allenwood

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MICHAEL’S BEVERAGE

Date of report: 05/27/2020

Town: Allenwood

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HOT DIGGITY DOG - NEW YORK CART MFF 3

Date of report: 05/22/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

VINTAGE BBQ - TFS 3

Date of report: 05/22/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BIG LOTS #1376

Date of report: 05/21/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Handwash reminder sign in men’s restroom was missing.)

BUCKNELL GOLF CLUB

Date of report: 05/21/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: xxxx

FUEL ON LEWISBURG

Date of report: 05/21/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(2 gallons of fat-free milk observed for sale with sell by dates of 5/14 & 5/15.)

PEKING GARDEN

Date of report: 05/21/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Opened cans being reused for further food storage instead of food grade containers such as stainless steel buffet pans or plastic food-grade pans.) 2(Food stored directly in shopping bags is not allowed. Food grade plastic to be used for direct contact with prepared foods.)

RB WINTER STATE PARK CONCESSIONS

Date of report: 05/20/2020

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

APLUS 40231H

Date of report: 05/13/2020

Town: Allenwood

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Accumulation of dust on fan guards in walk-in cooler. REPEAT VIOLATION) 2 (Spray bottle not labeled as to contents. REPEAT VIOLATION) 3 (Handsink not available at all times during food prep due to faucet being hooked up to chicken frying equipment. Owner will now need to install another handsink to meet requirements. Hose was unhooked during inspection and sink basin cleaned out. REPEAT VIOLATION)

SHORT STOP — QUICK SHOP #2

Date of report: 05/13/2020

Town: New Columbia

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Accumulation of dust on fan guards in walk-in cooler. REPEAT VIOLATION) 2(Spray bottle not labeled as to contents. REPEAT VIOLATION) 3(Handsink not available at all times during food prep due to faucet being hooked up to chicken frying equipment. Owner will now need to install another handsink to meet requirements. Hose was unhooked during inspection and sink basin cleaned out. REPEAT VIOLATION)

SMUCKER’S FRIED AND BBQ AT LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET

Date of report: 05/13/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BEER BARN

Date of report: 05/12/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DAVY’S FRESH MARKET

Date of report: 05/12/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Ingredient listings missing on some grab-n-go deli items including chef salads, cheese and deli meats.)

LITTLE MEXICO CAMPGROUND

Date of report: 05/07/2020

Town: Winfield

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

 

NITTANY MOUNTAIN KOA KAMPGROUND

Date of report: 05/07/2020

Town: New Columbia

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SUNOCO LEWISBURG

Date of report: 05/07/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: No

Violations: 1 (Facility does not have a separate handsink for employees to wash their hands in before preparing coffee and slushie products. Handsink to be installed within 60 days.) 2 (The mop sink in the back of the facility is not connected to water or drain lines. Facility needs to have a mop/utility sink.)

THE OAKWOOD SMOKEHOUSE

Date of report: 05/07/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (No mop sink available in the facility.) 2 (Floor tiles in warewash area are damaged and missing in spots.)

CITGO — QUICK SHOP #4

Date of report: 05/06/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOR-DAYS SUB SHOP

Date of report: 05/06/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

QUAFF MEADOWS — MOBILE FARM MKT EGGS

Date of report: 05/06/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ROTHERMEL’S MEATS

Date of report: 05/06/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SON-RISE MEATS — MOBILE FARM MARKET

Date of report: 05/06/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WEIS MARKETS #197

Date of report: 05/05/2020

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Two 1 qt containers of low-fat milk offered for retail sale beyond sell-by date. Milk pulled from shelf.) 2 (Observed packaged food (boxes of chips and croutons) stored directly on the floor in retail area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Corrected on site.)

