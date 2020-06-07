Food service location inspections from May 1 to May 31
MONTOUR COUNTY
FRIENDLY’S #4007
Date of report: 05/07/2020
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Observed kitchen stove with encrusted grease and food waste accumulation.) 2(Food employee observed in ice cream parlor area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as net or hat.) 3(Freezer found non-operational: thawing food being transferred to refrigeration units for use (no re-freezing).)
SUBWAY #16958 / FOOD SHOP #1
Date of report: 05/07/2020
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
CIRO’S RISTORANTE ITALIANO
Date of report: 05/27/2020
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Loose block of rodent bait observed on floor behind hot water heater in chemical storage room. If used indoors, bait shall be in a covered, tamper-resistant bait station.)
DEWART COUNTRY STORE
Date of report: 05/27/2020
Town: Dewart
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CHINA COOK
Date of report: 05/20/2020
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Buildup of grease from hands in handles of refrigerators, freezers and walk-in cooler door front and back.) 2(Men’s restroom door is not self-closing.)
SHADE MOUNTAIN WINERY
Date of report: 05/19/2020
Town: Riverside
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
C P CAFE
Date of report: 05/15/2020
Town: Herndon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SCHLEGEL FARM MARKET
Date of report: 05/15/2020
Town: Dalmatia
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WHEN PIGS FLY MMF 3
Date of report: 05/15/2020
Town: Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PENN 80 MILTON TRUCK PLAZA
Date of report: 05/13/2020
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Condensation from island convenience store’s compressor observed dripping onto shelving directly beneath. REPEAT VIOLATION.)
QUICK SHOP #3
Date of report: 05/13/2020
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(No covered trash can in women’s restroom.) 2(No handwash reminder signs posted at handsink at service counter nor in either restroom.)
THE ROOST BAR
Date of report: 05/13/2020
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FRIENDLY CHOICE FOOD MART
Date of report: 05/11/2020
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FRIENDLY CHOICE FOOD MART
Date of report: 05/11/2020
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
KULPMONT SPORTSMEN ASSOC
Date of report: 05/11/2020
Town: Kulpmont
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PELICAN SNOWBALLS
Date of report: 05/11/2020
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
RITE AID #205
Date of report: 05/11/2020
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Utility sink surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.) 2 (Mops are not being hung to air dry.)
B & B BEVERAGE
Date of report: 05/07/2020
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
KNARRS BEVERAGE
Date of report: 05/07/2020
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PEACHEY’S BULK FOODS
Date of report: 05/07/2020
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Repackaged candy, noodles, etc. not labeled properly with the ingredient statement.)
ANTHRACITE PROVISIONS
Date of report: 05/05/2020
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Prepackaged peppers not labeled properly with the ingredient statement.) 2(Food employee observed in meat cutting area, wearing watch on arm.) 3(Dish sink has a hose attachment that is hanging below the flood rim of the sink and not an appropriate air gap.)
MAUER’S DAIRY & ICE CREAM SHOPPE
Date of report: 05/05/2020
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: No
Violations: 1(Prepackaged “Bittersweet” ice cream is not labeled properly with the ingredient statement.) 2(Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.) 3(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.) 4(Metal countertop beneath kitchen equipment at rear door observed with sharp/broken corner and indication of duct tape repairs.) 5(Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the rear kitchen refrigerator, is not being date marked.) 6(No handwash sink for employees located in the temporary tent area: is not convenient and easily accessible, as evidenced by the observed lack of proper handwashing by employees.)
RANSHAW MART
Date of report: 05/05/2020
Town: Ranshaw
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Two half gallon containers of “Super 2” milk observed with 30 APR Sell-By date.)
SUBWAY #38592
Date of report: 05/05/2020
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)
DOLLAR GENERAL #14923
Date of report: 05/04/2020
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
EMILY’S LUNCHBOX - MFF 4
Date of report: 05/04/2020
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TURBOTVILLE GREAT VALU
Date of report: 05/04/2020
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ALE HOUSE BAR & GRILL
Date of report: 05/01/2020
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
AN-TEEK BAR & GRILL
Date of report: 05/01/2020
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Two fluorescent light bulbs in the walk-in cooler not completely shielded with tubes and end caps.) 2(Salmon not removed from vacuum packaging while thawing under refrigeration as stated on the manufacturers packaging.)
HEETER’S DRIVE IN
Date of report: 05/01/2020
Town: Riverside
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Ice cream condiments held at 44°F, in the parlor area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
M M FOOD MART
Date of report: 05/01/2020
Town: Riverside
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough 110*F or greater hot water to supply front sinks at the time of this inspection.)
SNYDER COUNTY
DYNAMIC WINGS MOBILE 1 - MFF-3 (XJK-5470)
Date of report: 05/18/2020
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DYNAMIC WINGS MOBILE 2 - MFF-3 (XCV-8298)
Date of report: 05/18/2020
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Raw chicken was held at 63°F, in the trailer’s household refrigerator, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 2(The handwash sink located in the trailer area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F.)
EL TORITO MEXICAN RESTAURANT AND CANTINA
Date of report: 05/18/2020
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Frozen steaks held at 49°F, in the food preparation unit, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
QUALITY INN SELINSGROVE
Date of report: 05/18/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SHORT STOP - QUICK SHOP #7
Date of report: 05/18/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MARTINS GROCERY
Date of report: 05/14/2020
Town: Port Trevorton
Compliant: No
Violations: 1(The handwash sink located in the deli area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F.) 2(Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough hot water to supply dish and handwash sinks at the time of this inspection.)
PIT STOP
Date of report: 05/14/2020
Town: Richfield
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CHIPOTLE
Date of report: 05/08/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
EAGLE’S WIND COFFEE HOUSE
Date of report: 05/08/2020
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
J’AMY’S FAMOUS SUMMER CHILL MFF3
Date of report: 05/08/2020
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
JACKS MOUNTAIN FREEZE
Date of report: 05/06/2020
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BURGER KING #25800
Date of report: 05/06/2020
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
COUNTRY CREAMERY
Date of report: 05/06/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food employee observed in preparation area, wearing watch on arm.) 2(Tableware for customer is not stored so that only handles are touched by consumers and employees.)
FRANK’S OIP
Date of report: 05/06/2020
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(”Brillo”/steel wool pads observed being used to clean cuttingboard surfaces.) 2(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)
HEIMBACH’S BAKE SHOPPE
Date of report: 05/06/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
RAYAUDA’S RESTAURANT
Date of report: 05/06/2020
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Per 2013 Federal Food Code, water-proof, registering/recording thermometers or paper temperature test strips MUST be used in high-temperature (booster heater) dish machines instead of depending on gauge readings (surface temperature MUST be at least 160*F).)
EL ENCANTO - MFF 4
Date of report: 05/01/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Both household refrigerators’ food held at 44-47°F, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
HEIMBACH’S COUNTRY STORE TO GO MFF3
Date of report: 05/01/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
UNION COUNTY
BISON BEVERAGE INC
Date of report: 5/28/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Water leaking from 1 corner of drain pan at the bottom of the fan unit in the walk-in cooler. Leak being caught in bucket on floor. No product was effected. No product to be stored under leak. Employee states correction within 14 days.)
SMOKIN BOB’S BBQ II — TFF 4
Date of report: 05/28/2020
Town: New Columbia
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
VENNARI’S
Date of report: 05/28/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CROCODILE CREEK CAFE
Date of report: 05/27/2020
Town: Allenwood
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MICHAEL’S BEVERAGE
Date of report: 05/27/2020
Town: Allenwood
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HOT DIGGITY DOG - NEW YORK CART MFF 3
Date of report: 05/22/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
VINTAGE BBQ - TFS 3
Date of report: 05/22/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BIG LOTS #1376
Date of report: 05/21/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Handwash reminder sign in men’s restroom was missing.)
BUCKNELL GOLF CLUB
Date of report: 05/21/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
FUEL ON LEWISBURG
Date of report: 05/21/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(2 gallons of fat-free milk observed for sale with sell by dates of 5/14 & 5/15.)
PEKING GARDEN
Date of report: 05/21/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Opened cans being reused for further food storage instead of food grade containers such as stainless steel buffet pans or plastic food-grade pans.) 2(Food stored directly in shopping bags is not allowed. Food grade plastic to be used for direct contact with prepared foods.)
RB WINTER STATE PARK CONCESSIONS
Date of report: 05/20/2020
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
APLUS 40231H
Date of report: 05/13/2020
Town: Allenwood
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Accumulation of dust on fan guards in walk-in cooler. REPEAT VIOLATION) 2 (Spray bottle not labeled as to contents. REPEAT VIOLATION) 3 (Handsink not available at all times during food prep due to faucet being hooked up to chicken frying equipment. Owner will now need to install another handsink to meet requirements. Hose was unhooked during inspection and sink basin cleaned out. REPEAT VIOLATION)
SHORT STOP — QUICK SHOP #2
Date of report: 05/13/2020
Town: New Columbia
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Accumulation of dust on fan guards in walk-in cooler. REPEAT VIOLATION) 2(Spray bottle not labeled as to contents. REPEAT VIOLATION) 3(Handsink not available at all times during food prep due to faucet being hooked up to chicken frying equipment. Owner will now need to install another handsink to meet requirements. Hose was unhooked during inspection and sink basin cleaned out. REPEAT VIOLATION)
SMUCKER’S FRIED AND BBQ AT LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET
Date of report: 05/13/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BEER BARN
Date of report: 05/12/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DAVY’S FRESH MARKET
Date of report: 05/12/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Ingredient listings missing on some grab-n-go deli items including chef salads, cheese and deli meats.)
LITTLE MEXICO CAMPGROUND
Date of report: 05/07/2020
Town: Winfield
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
NITTANY MOUNTAIN KOA KAMPGROUND
Date of report: 05/07/2020
Town: New Columbia
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SUNOCO LEWISBURG
Date of report: 05/07/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: No
Violations: 1 (Facility does not have a separate handsink for employees to wash their hands in before preparing coffee and slushie products. Handsink to be installed within 60 days.) 2 (The mop sink in the back of the facility is not connected to water or drain lines. Facility needs to have a mop/utility sink.)
THE OAKWOOD SMOKEHOUSE
Date of report: 05/07/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (No mop sink available in the facility.) 2 (Floor tiles in warewash area are damaged and missing in spots.)
CITGO — QUICK SHOP #4
Date of report: 05/06/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOR-DAYS SUB SHOP
Date of report: 05/06/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
QUAFF MEADOWS — MOBILE FARM MKT EGGS
Date of report: 05/06/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ROTHERMEL’S MEATS
Date of report: 05/06/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SON-RISE MEATS — MOBILE FARM MARKET
Date of report: 05/06/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WEIS MARKETS #197
Date of report: 05/05/2020
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Two 1 qt containers of low-fat milk offered for retail sale beyond sell-by date. Milk pulled from shelf.) 2 (Observed packaged food (boxes of chips and croutons) stored directly on the floor in retail area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Corrected on site.)