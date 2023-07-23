TURBOTVILLE — The memory of the late Hunter Beck Reynolds endured Saturday with nearly 400 students participating in the first Heart & Hustle Football & Cheer Camp at the Warrior Run High School.
The two-day event, in collaboration with the Heartland Youth Football and Cheer, was for students in grades kindergarten through sixth grade. Hunter Beck Reynolds was an 11-year-old fifth-grade student at Warrior Run when he died in a car accident in Perry County on Feb. 27, 2022.
“Hunter loved football and he got to do the Heartland Camp, and he just loved it,” said Hunter’s mother Holly Beck. “He was talking about football since he was 5. He started playing a year before the accident. He could talk stats, players, where they went to college. Any time he had a spare moment, he had a ball in his hand. This is what Hunter would want to be doing, this is where he would want to be.”
In addition to students, the camp also had hundreds of spectators watching from the bleachers and volunteers helping with the event.
“My heart is happy to see all the kids,” said Beck. “(Most of) Hunter’s friends have aged out of the camp. It makes my heart happy to know everyone is here and they’re keeping Hunter’s memory alive by all the kids having fun. The end result is making it fun for the kids.”
Incoming Mifflinburg fifth-grader Harry Marr, 11, said he befriended Hunter while playing basketball at the Miller Center League in 2020.
“I invited him to my Halloween party and we had a lot of sleepovers,” said Harry. “We would play manhunt at night. We would always wear matching jerseys because we both collected jerseys. We would be on a team and hide behind a big hill at our house. When they found us, we would split directions.”
Harry said he and Hunter also watched the Pixar movie “Up” together.
He said he misses his friend.
John Derr, the commissioner of the Heartland Youth Football League, said the organization started the camp six years ago.
“We have 10 different stations for the kids to go through from tackling to linebacking skills, running back skills, blocking skills, catching skills,” said Derr. “Cheer has their own camp where they do different stunts and practices.”
The mission of Heart & Hustle is to honor Hunter’s passion for sports and philanthropy by supporting students and student-athletes throughout central Pennsylvania and to assist young athletes with the financial resources they need to be successful on and off the field. Hunter’s Heart & Hustle Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.
The camp continues today and will include a combine for individual timed events.