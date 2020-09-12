High school football, pandemic-style, returned to the Susquehanna Valley on Friday.
While the lights were back on and teams were on the field, that was about the only thing normal as the season started two weeks later than scheduled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
At Milton’s Alumni Field, people with tickets waited outside the fenced-in stadium until 15 minutes before kickoff when they were allowed in for the Black Panthers’ meeting with Selinsgrove.
Everyone who passed through the gate had their temperatures taken as a health precaution.
Marsha Rowe, whose son Ethan started at quarterback for Milton, would have liked to see more people in the stands.
“It’s a shame that the team can’t have more people here supporting them,” she said. “It’s also Ethan’s biggest night, a senior starting quarterback. And yet... here we are.”
Milton’s band played a set before the game on the field, they exited the stadium and were followed by the Black Panther cheerleaders. Cheerleaders and band then continued to perform outside the field for parents and spectators — many of whom made videos and took photos.
Milton Athletic Director Rod Harris said, “We wanted to allow in as many people as we can. The ticket breakdown was 30-30, with Selinsgrove, so we could meet the limit of 250 inside the field. I’m even going to be watching the game from outside the fence.”
Parents of players weren’t too happy with the 250-person limit set in place by state officials and the PIAA.
Megan Baker, who had a ticket, said players received one ticket each. Seniors got two tickets. Baker’s son plays wide receiver and defensive back.
“I’m disappointed,” Baker said. “I’m unhappy. We’re in an outside venue. We should be able to watch our kids play sports. Especially a sport where they could be injured. I can go into Walmart where there is a crowd of way more than 250 people touching surfaces that who knows who touched. And yet my husband and family can’t watch this football game.”
At the same time Selinsgrove played at Milton on Friday, Lewisburg “hosted” Central Columbia at Selinsgrove’s home field.
The Lewisburg football team is unable to use Bucknell University’s facilities so the first game of the season was moved to Selinsgrove and due to COVID-19, attendance at the stadium is limited to 250 spectators, said Selinsgrove Athletic Director Justin Simpson.
Central Columbia High School cheerleaders Kara Kufro and Kenzie Starr sat in lawn chairs outside the Selinsgrove High School football stadium Friday night as their team vied against Lewisburg High School.
“We can only cheer for home games,” said Kufro, a junior, who along with Starr showed up for the first game of the season without tickets.
Lewisburg officials require all attendees to obtain tickets before the game. Starr and Kufro were undeterred.
“We want to do whatever we can” to motivate their team, Starr said.
Wayne Wetzel has been filming Lewisburg football games for 30 years and his granddaughter, Lea Wetzel, a ninth-grade cheerleader from Lewisburg, was there on the sidelines.
“She’s very excited,” he said.
Wetzel was also looking forward to getting back into the routine of high school sports but wasn’t thrilled about seeing empty spaces on the bleachers in the 6,000-seat stadium.
“It’s not going to be the same without all the fans and the band,” he said.
A ticketless Jean Laubach, of Bloomsburg, was among the fans sitting outside the stadium.
“I didn’t miss a game last year,” she said, adding, “You betchya,” when asked if she was excited for high school sports to resume.
Parents and grandparents arrived early to get good seats outside of Mifflinburg’s home opener against Danville.
Stephanie Conner’s son, Tyler, is a freshman linebacker for the Wildcats who was playing in his first varsity game.
“It’s very emotional. I can only imagine what the senior parents are going through,” she said. “My husband and I were blessed to get one ticket. We weren’t sure if anyone was going to be able to come It’s a little sad and exciting at the same time.”
Lani Smith and her husband Mike staked out seats outside of Mifflinburg’s stadium on Thursday night to make sure they had a spot to watch their grandson plan.
They arrived early Friday to tailgate with some hoagies, soda and other tailgating fare.
I’d rather be on the inside, but as long as I can be out here watching my grandson, that’s good enough,” she said. “The rules are annoying though. I hope they loosen them up a little bit in a few weeks.”