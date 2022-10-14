SELINSGROVE — Forbes business magazine named Susquehanna University one of the top universities in Pennsylvania in its latest college ranking.
The magazine’s latest ranking places Susquehanna at No. 27 among Pennsylvania colleges and universities included in Forbes’ nationwide ranking of four-year schools.
Forbes’ ranking begins with a list of U.S. colleges that educate undergraduates according to their Carnegie Classification — a higher education framework that categorizes institutions based on the types of degrees they offer, their research output and specialty focus. The ranking considers the success of schools in enrolling and graduating students who received federal Pell Grants (those typically coming from households whose family incomes are less than $50,000 annually) and more accurately measures student outcomes. Data for the ranking is drawn from the following sources: the College Scorecard and the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System, two federal databases that track student outcomes and institutional characteristics; PayScale, a salary reporting and comparison company; Third Way, a D.C.-based think tank that developed the Price-to-Earnings Premium; and the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics.
Forbes weighted this data in seven general categories: alumni salary (20%), student debt (15%), return on investment (15%), graduation rate (15%), Forbes American Leaders List (15%), retention rate (10%) and academic success (10%).