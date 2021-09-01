Forecasters were fairly accurate in their predictions for what Ida would bring the Valley.
Most areas across the region saw between three and five inches of rain by early evening on Wednesday, AccuWeather meteorologist Joe Curtis said, with a few hours of rain remaining in the tropical storm.
“We will have a wide swath of rain ranging from about 4 to 8 inches,” he said as the storm wound down Wednesday. “Some areas in the eastern part of the state, Scranton and Wilkes-Barre area, might see a bit more than we thought.”
Curtis said the increased rainfall totals in northeastern Pennsylvania could have an impact on Susquehanna River levels in the Valley later this week, but most crests across the Valley were expected to be well below flood stage.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the main branch of the Susquehanna River is expected to crest in Danville at 12.9 feet at some point today and 16.7 feet in Sunbury. Flood stage in Danville is 20 feet; in Sunbury flood stage is 24 feet.
On the West Branch, the river is expected to crest at nine feet in West Milton at 6 p.m. Friday (flood stage is 19 feet), while experts expect it to crest at 8.9 feet in Lewisburg today. Flood stage in Lewisburg is 18 feet.
As of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Curtis said AccuWeather was still receiving a mix of reports from sites across the state for rain totals. Lewisburg measured in at 3.02 inches of rain, with Danville measuring 3.82 inches. Both Selinsgrove, at the Penn Valley Airport (4.03 inches) and Sunbury (4.04 inches) had at least 4 inches of rain.
Montour County’s Emergency Management Agency coordinator said there was no flooding or other weather-related emergencies in the county by late Wednesday afternoon.
Some flooding occurred on Bloom Road near Woodbine Lane, in Mahoning Township, around midday, Ed Burkland said at around 4:30 p.m. Water was still across the road and a nearby stream was swollen at about 5:30 p.m.
“We’re not expecting any problems in Montour County,” he said. “We’re doing pretty well.”
Steve Beattie, Lewisburg’s emergency management coordinator, said 15th Street in the area of the St. Mary Street park closed Wednesday. As of 3:30 p.m., no other streets in the borough were closed.
Beattie said he’s monitoring the intensity of the rainfall. At the time he spoke with The Daily Item, rain was falling at a rate less than 0.25 inches per hour.
“Bull Run can handle a quarter-inch an hour. Once it gets to 1 inch or three-quarters for a couple hours, then we have issues,” Beattie said.
Christa Dorman with Union County Emergency Management said she was unaware of any flooding on main roadways.
Water spilled from a stream onto Pleasant Grove Road between Dietrich and Green Ridge roads northwest of Mifflinburg, she said. North Eighth Street in Mifflinburg was being monitored where it intersects with Buffalo Creek but it hadn’t flooded as of early Wednesday afternoon.
Daily Item reporters Eric Scicchitano and Joe Sylvester contributed to this story.