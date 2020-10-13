SUNBURY — A forensic scientist testified Tuesday morning that DNA from a Northumberland County man charged in a serial rape case was a match with other profiles in unsolved rape cases.
Veronica Miller, a forensic scientist, took the stand Tuesday morning and testified the DNA samples she tested were likely a match with John Kurtz, who is on trial in Northumberland County court.
Kurtz, 46, a former SCI-Coal Township prison guard, stared straight ahead as Miller testified.
State police accused Kurtz of multiple kidnappings, rapes and attempted kidnappings within Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties between November 2012 and April 2017.
Northumberland County Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner also played a video recording of Kurtz speaking with state police, in which Kurtz began to confess to authorities of the assaults.
The first week of testimony provided testimony from troopers who said they narrowed down Kurtz as a suspect when they issued a search warrant to Google, asking for any IP address nationwide that searched one of the woman's name from July 13 through July 20, 2016. Testimony also revealed that Kurtz's cell phone was used at least 10 times in the vicinity of one of the victim's residence during the time of the incident.
The trial resumes this afternoon.