EAST BUFFALO TWP. — Supervisors in East Buffalo Township approved the purchase of a forklift for $34,900.
The township supervisors accepted the bid from Eastern Lift Truck Company, of Berwick. Earlier this year, the engine of the township's forklift blew up.
The supervisors are also accepting bids until Sept. 7 for the installation of stormwater infrastructure improvements along Keila Avenue and Brook Drive. HRG Inc. will oversee the bid opening and make recommendations to the township.
The township will make final approval at the Sept. 11 public meeting.
