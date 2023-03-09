Finding the perfect fit for prom gowns and tuxes isn’t always easy, but this year, there is no shortage of choices for attendees, from formal to flashy.
These weeks are some of the busiest times of the year for formal wear boutiques in the Valley.
Barry Kobel, of Mirror Image Fashion, Danville, said now and the weeks leading up to the proms are extremely busy times.
Bright dress colors are trending for 2023 in gowns — colors like neon pink, yellow, orange, fuchsia, and lime are everywhere, said boutique owners in the Valley.
“When it comes to gowns,” he said, “there is a pretty big gamut of colors, bright colors. Lots of beads, sequins and feathers this year.”
Ciara Voneida of Fusion Boutique, Lewisburg, agreed with Kobel.
“Bright colors are definitely what they are looking for. It’s funny,” she said. “This year I have been seeing so many more ball gowns, rather than fitted style. It’s a lovely change of pace.”
Voneida is seeing people choose royal blue, hot pink, butterfly yellow as well as feathers, beads and lace.
Guys always consider the classical black tux, but are adding a splash of colorful ties and pocket squares this year. The more adventurous choose browns, hunter green and other color tuxes.
“With regards to suits and tuxes,” Kobel continued, “I’m seeing the call for brighter blues and everything is ultra slim. Also real short pants. Short jackets. Everything needs to be high and tight.”
Voneida said jackets are also giving prom-goers an option to stand out.
“The guys are wanting really fun jackets. They might do a velvet jacket. When it comes to tux the colors are black, navy, charcoal. Hunter green is making an entrance,” she said. “Their wants in shoes is fun, like sparkling loafers. They definitely prefer that over iconic black shoes.”
Although Voneida is very busy now, “truth is, that some girls were ordering gowns as far back as November. There was a concern about availability, but things have worked out with our suppliers.”
Brenda Reichenbach, Tony’s Custom Tailor Shop, in Sunbury, specializes in tuxes and jackets.
“Some guys are looking for a tighter fit, like a real trim fit,” she said. “Colors are black on black, and then there are some fancier colors, like light blue, navy blue and gray tuxes.
“What the guys are doing,” Reichenbach continued, “are adding color using a tie or a pocket square or a vest that is colored. If they are doing a black tux, they will do a black vest.”
Reichenbach has some new styles this year, she said. Light blue. Black with a burgundy.
“The new styles are pretty fun,” she said. “Hunter green, reds — guys are not being really conservative this year.”
She also gets asked for glitter shoes. “The guys love that.”