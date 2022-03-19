{div class=”page” title=”Page 1”}{div class=”layoutArea”}{div class=”column”}SUNBURY — Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project (SVCEP) announced the formation of its first short-term career prep Nursing Assistant Training and Competency Evaluation Program, located in Sunbury with a planned launch in the third quarter of 2022.
The signing ceremony toward a Memorandum of Understanding with SCVEP and Marywood University will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Sunbury City Hall. The program has an initial capacity of 5 students who will learn assistive nursing practices and theory that will prepare them for the Pennsylvania state certification exam.
This is a 120-hour, three-week course that includes a clinical experience followed by the Pearson Vue exam. The Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) certification propels graduates into an entry level allied health care occupation that is a stepping-stone toward a stackable credential in careers as a licensed practical nurse (LPN), Registered Nurse (RN) and beyond to bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) and master of science in nursing (MSN). According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, an additional 118,000 nursing assistants are needed over the next several years. The Central Susquehanna Valley health care industry is in need of certified nursing assistants in all areas, including hospitals, long and short-term care, nursing homes, rehabilitation, direct care and home health. To mitigate local need, the partners have teamed up to hire a program director and fulfill all of the requirements for the state approved program.{/div}{/div}{/div}