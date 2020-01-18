WASHINGTONVILLE — A condemned property that once housed a bar in the center of Washingtonville, is slated for demolition by the end of January.
Farhat General Construction, of Halifax, moved dumpsters on to the site on Thursday ahead of demolition over the next few weeks. Washingtonville Mayor Tyler Dombroski said it will take contractors a day or two to remove the trash from the building at 1014 Water St.
Because the structure is so close to Route 54 — which bisects the Montour County borough — the contractor plans to take the structure down by hand compared with using a bulldozer and other machinery, Dombroski said.
The razing and hauling away of the structure is expected to continue through Jan. 31. After that, there will be back-filing and regrading through Feb. 14, concrete repairs expected by Feb. 21 and reseeding as weather permits.
Farhat was awarded the $34,564 contract by Washingtonville Borough Council.
The work is being funded by Community Development Block Grant funds through Montour County.
The borough plans to salvage wooden beams from the building, which last housed apartments, to be used for a pavilion at DeLong Park in Washingtonville.