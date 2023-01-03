LEWISBURG — A 25-year-old Syracuse man is charged with sexually assaulting a female in 2019 while both attended Bucknell University.
James J. Bennett Jr. was a senior on Oct. 5, 2019, when he sexually assaulted the freshman female student in his campus apartment after they both attended a frat party, according to Bucknell University Public Safety officer Brian Chillson.
The female told officers she asked Bennett several times to stop the assault which left her "whimpering and crying in excruciating pain," court records said.
Bennett, who graduated in 2020, is scheduled to appear at a Jan. 26 preliminary hearing on two counts of felony aggravated indecent assault.