Former CEO Robert Gronlund has been regular visitor to cabinetry plant offices

KREAMER — Robert Gronlund no longer owns Wood-Mode Inc. but he has been a regular visitor to the offices of the Kreamer plant for months.
During a tour Tuesday morning of Wood-Mode LLC, the new company owned by Middleburg businessman Bill French, Daily Item representatives encountered Gronlund, the former CEO and board chairman of the failed Wood-Mode Inc., in a hallway.
He declined an opportunity to make any comment.
His silence was not a surprise to many.
"I don't think we'll ever know what happened," said former employee Tammy Heeter of the stunning ending to the family-owned custom cabinet manufacturer that closed abruptly May 13 after 77 years.
Some believe Gronlund has been advised by attorneys not to speak out.
"What would he say anyway that would matter?" said employee Dave Page. "He and his family made their choices."
A class-action lawsuit has been filed against Gronlund and his son, Brooks, the former president and chief operating officer, for failing to provide the 938 employees at least a 60-day notice of the closure required under federal law.
Robert Gronlund has been at the plant often since the shutdown but he and his son have chosen not to make any public comment about the closure or its aftermath, including the sudden ending of all employee benefits on May 17.
French said he worked closely with Brooks Gronlund while he negotiated with the bank to purchase the company's assets, a deal that was finalized earlier this month. The Gronlunds will keep the company debt.
One of the assets that French purchased is the building leased by Robert Gronlund's company, Wood-Metal Industries on Sherman Street in Selinsgrove.
Neither of the Gronlunds will have any involvement in Wood-Mode LLC, a point that was made clear to vendors and dealers, according to Bob Gessner, company manufacturing manager.
Employees returning to their former workplace will see many familiar faces, but Robert Gronlund won't be among them next week, Gessner said. By then, the former company patriarch's office will be cleaned out.