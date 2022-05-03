WATSONTOWN — A former Watsontown United Methodist Church in Delaware Township was sold at last week's auction.
Realtor Michael T. Roan, of Williamsport, said the church sold for $995,000, plus a 10 percent buyer's premium of $95,500, for a total purchase price of $1,050,500. The winning bid was William Spencer Jr., owner of Spencer's Chrome Truck Parts and Service and an elder of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Milton.
The auction was held on Thursday.
The 17,178-square-foot building on 39 acres of land, is located at 1315-1319 Eighth Street Drive, Watsontown. The church and four-bedroom home on the property were both built in 2010.
Roan said the church congregation expanded in 2010, sold its former building and built the new location. However, he said attendance got low and the mortgage became too much for them to handle. It closed down less than a year ago.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER